Increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances received by Welsh drug testing service.

As International Overdose Awareness Day* approaches, health experts at Public Health Wales are raising concerns over the increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances they are receiving in the Welsh Emerging Drugs and Identification of Novel Substances service (WEDINOS)**.

The service tested over 7 thousand samples submitted from across the UK in the year 2023-24. They found 42 per cent were either counterfeit branded pharmaceutical products or illicit substances containing illicit drugs containing substances other than the purchase intent.

Health experts warn that these drugs can have serious implications on people’s health, including heightened risk of accidental overdose, as consumers have no idea what they are ingesting, and at what dose.

In its annual report, published today, WEDINOS data shows the substance they received most often last year (excluding night-time economy venues) was sold as diazepam (Valium). Of the 1,408 samples purchased as diazepam, 48 percent did not contain diazepam. Of particular concern, 75 samples submitted as diazepam, were found to contain a highly potent synthetic opiate nitazene, either in combination with bromazolam (a psychoactive drug) or by itself. Nitazenes were also found in samples submitted as heroin and oxycodone. Nitazenes are a synthetic opioid which have been linked to at least 176 deaths in the UK (National Crime Agency, 24 May 2024). Samples containing nitazenes were submitted to WEDINOS from throughout the UK mainland.

The number of samples that WEDINOS received increased markedly from December 2023 to February 2024. This may have been in response to an increase in concern about the toxicity of illicit drugs following clusters of fatal and non-fatal drug poisonings involving people who inject heroin within the South Wales and Gwent Police areas. Fast testing of substances by police identified the presence of a nitazene. As a result, WEDINOS and Public Health Wales worked with the local harm reduction leads and services to encourage use of our testing system and provided priority access of testing for samples submitted as heroin.

During 2023-24, samples were received from 96 different organisations, including drug services and Night Time Economy (NTE) venues, as well as from members of the public. The submission of samples to WEDINOS allows capture of evidence-based data from drug markets, enabling drug services to provide information on drug substitutions and harms, as well as providing potential consumers with accurate analysis of the content of substances.

Prof Rick Lines said; “WEDINOS is the UK’s only national public drug testing service. Its results continue to show the importance of testing to reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs, including the risk of accidental overdose. Our service enables members of the public to receive anonymous analysis of substances they have purchased and which they may be considering consuming. It enables informed choice and encourages behaviour change. Our data is routinely used by services concerned with the wellbeing of people who use drugs, to assist them to provide targeted information relating to specific substances and their potential for harm.”

Other statistics from this year’s report include:

7,064 samples were analysed - community samples increased from 4,979 to 5,793.

206 different substances were identified, up from 185 in 2022-23.

The number of samples of diazepam containing other substances ranged from 39 percent in Jan 2024 to 55 percent in May 2023.

Median age of sample providers is 34 years

As in the previous six years, benzodiazepines were the most commonly identified class of psychoactive substance, with 19 benzodiazepines identified

Cocaine was the most commonly identified substance overall

The most commonly identified substance in the community was diazepam, followed by bromazolam

Cocaine was the most commonly identified substance in the night time economy

The Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonist (SCRA) MDMB-BUTINACA, was the most commonly identified substance in criminal justice settings.

You can find the full annual report here:

Those seeking to receive support for drug or alcohol related concerns can contact the Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline on Freephone 0808 808 2234, by texting DAN to: 81066 or by visiting dan247.org.uk