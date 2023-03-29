Additional funds will help cover the costs of nursing care, ensuring the vital service can continue to support the needs of residents who rely on it.

Rate paid to care homes for NHS-funded nursing care (FNC) to rise by 5% for 2023 to 2024

Standard weekly rate per person eligible for FNC will increase from £209.19 to £219.71 from 1 April 2023

Increased funding for care homes providing nursing will support tens of thousands of care home residents with nursing needs following confirmation that government will increase the rate by 5% for 2023 to 2024, including those with learning and physical disabilities.

The standard weekly rate per person provided for NHS-funded nursing care will increase by 5% from £209.19 to £219.71 from 1 April 2023 with funding paid by the NHS directly to care homes who provide nursing care. For the higher rate, it will increase from £287.78 to £302.25. This allows care home residents with specific healthcare needs to benefit from direct nursing care and services.

Registered nurses provide support to people eligible for NHS-funded nursing care with a variety of needs, including people with learning disabilities, those living with enduring physical or mental health needs and various conditions associated with old age. This type of nursing requires a range of skills and training, with the extra funding supporting this important role.

The funded nursing care rate helps cover the costs of nursing care, ensuring the vital service can continue to support the needs of residents within nursing homes. The uplift for the 2023 to 2024 financial year is based on adult social care data which is quality assured and independently verified.

Providing this nursing care also helps reduce the pressure on hospitals, ensuring the government’s record funding can be used to help discharge medically fit patients into social care settings.

The government is making available up to £7.5 billion in additional funding over 2 years to support adult social care and discharge - with up to £2.8 billion available in 2023 to 2024 and up to £4.7 billion in 2024 to 2025.

This historic funding boost will put the adult social care system on a stronger financial footing and help local authorities address waiting lists, low fee rates and workforce pressures in the sector.

The government is committed to ensuring the adult social care sector is fit for the future and is improving the lives of people requiring care and support. It will publish a plan in spring, which will set out next steps for social care reform.