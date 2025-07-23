Scottish Government
|Printable version
Increased funding for entrepreneurial education
Up to £1.2 million to engage the next generation in business creation.
Funding to inspire young people to set up their own business has been increased by more than a third.
The Entrepreneurial Education Fund 2025-26 will make up to £1.2 million available for courses and projects that will encourage more young people, from a wide range of backgrounds, to choose business ownership as a career path.
Last year’s Fund supported programmes that embedded entrepreneurial education in Scotland’s classrooms right through school from P1 to S6.
The scope of this year’s fund has been expanded further to encourage more applications for vocational programmes equivalent to SCQF Levels 7 and 8.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes yesterday said:
“Fostering and supporting entrepreneurial talent is vital for ensuring a growing, thriving economy and the Scottish Government continues to invest in expanding the pipeline of support available to help this and the next generation of business founders to succeed.
“Entrepreneurial education helps build the mindset, skills and attitudes needed to succeed. It also, critically, increases participation from an early age, breaking down barriers to people considering entrepreneurship as a career choice.
“Last year’s Fund was run competitively for the first time, resulting in a diverse set of programmes to inspire young people across all school ages. With increased funding and further expansion to the scheme this year we are putting in place strong foundations to embed an entrepreneurial mindset at a crucial time.”
Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart yesterday said:
“Scotland’s future economy will be built by the bold ideas and creative minds we nurture today. This new round of the Entrepreneurial Education Fund will help to further embed innovation and ambition into entrepreneurial learning and teaching programmes. Importantly, this competitive fund will encourage innovation and impact by offering support to new providers in the field, as well as the more established organisations.
“By investing in the next generation of potential founders, we are shaping a culture where entrepreneurship is accessible, inclusive, and a natural path for anyone to turn an idea into a business.”
Daydream Believers received £146,200 from the Scottish Government’s Entrepreneurial Education Fund in 2024-25 to develop the Dreamers and Doers Playlist, a 120-hour learning programme delivered in schools across the country.
Managing Director of Daydream Believers Helena Good MBE yesterday said:
“Funding from the Scottish Government allowed us to take Creative Thinking to the next level, creating a resource that’s bold, joyful, and built to last. It’s laid the foundations for a lasting legacy, one we’re excited to build on as we grow, collaborate, and continue re-imagining what learning can be.”
Background
The Entrepreneurial Education Pathways Fund is open for applications until 20 August 2025. Grants of up to £250,000 are available to public and private sector organisations to deliver courses and projects
Daydream Believers – Daydream Believers
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/increased-funding-for-entrepreneurial-education/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
More planned appointments to reduce NHS waits23/07/2025 16:20:00
Investing in additional capacity across the health service.
Water quality in Scotland23/07/2025 10:05:00
Letter to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed.
First Minister attends final day of Tall Ships festival22/07/2025 15:05:00
Aberdeen bids farewell to 50 vessels after successful four day programme.
Migration Minister comments as UK Government changes to immigration policy come into force22/07/2025 12:05:00
Kaukab Stewart, Minister for Migration, has commented as changes to immigration rules proposed by the UK Government come into force today.
The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections And Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020: Information Sharing Report22/07/2025 10:05:00
This report sets out an assessment of steps taken to date to ensure information sharing between animal health, animal welfare and wildlife enforcement bodies.
Scotland's wellbeing economy21/07/2025 12:05:00
This report describes how the Scottish Government is taking a broader view of what it means to be a successful economy, society and country.
Foster and kinship carers - Scottish Recommended Allowance: implementation review21/07/2025 10:05:00
Findings from independent research that was commissioned by the Scottish Government to collect data on whether the implementation of the Scottish Recommended Allowance (SRA) had achieved (or was starting to achieve) its policy intent.
New medicine to protect higher-risk babies from RSV21/07/2025 09:20:00
Single injection to help prevent the common winter virus.