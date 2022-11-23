Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Increased interest rate on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts
The interest rates were increased for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts on 18 November 2022.
Please note that, in response to the increase in the Bank of England base rate on 3rd November 2022, the Lord Chancellor has reviewed the Court Funds Office (CFO) rates of interest payable to clients and has directed that from 18 November 2022 these will change to the following:
-Special Account – increases from 2.25% to 3.00%
-Basic Account – increases from 1.688% to 2.25%
The Lord Chancellor has made this decision to ensure that the running costs of the CFO service can continue to be met and that an increased rate of interest payable to clients can be provided.
If you wish to discuss further, please contact the CFO on 0300 0200 199 or email enquiries@cfo.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/increased-interest-rate-on-the-court-funds-office-special-and-basic-accounts
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Almost 1,000 prison leavers tagged in first year of drive to cut booze-fuelled crime22/11/2022 10:15:00
Nearly 1,000 prison leavers have been tagged in the first year of a scheme designed to crackdown on booze-fuelled crime.
Terrorists face longer in jail for offences in prison21/11/2022 15:15:15
Terrorists who continue offending in prison will always face the prospect of more time behind bars, the Deputy Prime Minister yesterday (Sunday 20 November) announced.
Entrepreneur prisoners bid to turn back on crime21/11/2022 11:38:00
Prisoners recently (17 November 2022) pitched their business ideas to a ‘Dragons’ Den’ panel as part of a ground-breaking scheme to steer them away from crime.
Want to meet a robot dog?14/11/2022 16:38:00
Blog posted by: Gina Gill, 10 November 2022 – Categories: digital strategy, Justice Digital Strategy, Our services.
Levelling up investment unlocks £300 million Blackpool regeneration11/11/2022 11:27:00
Government funding will unlock project while creating a new state-of-the-art court in Blackpool
Construction starts on UK’s first all-electric prison07/11/2022 10:15:00
Over 600 jobs are set to be created as construction starts on the UK’s first all-electric prison at Full Sutton in East Yorkshire.
New sports fund to tackle youth crime04/11/2022 12:15:00
Thousands of troubled youngsters will be put back on the right track thanks to a new £5 million fund for crime-cutting sports schemes, the Deputy Prime Minister has announced today (4 November 2022).
Free legal advice piloted to help people facing financial difficulties01/11/2022 10:15:00
Around 20,000 people facing debt difficulties will be invited to receive free early-stage legal advice through a new pilot launched by the government on 31 October 2022.