Increased prison sentence for man who committed sexual assault
The offender will serve longer in prison after new sentence handed down.
A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her flat has been ordered to spend longer in prison after his sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
After entering the flat of the victim, Jamie Hardman, 33, went into her bedroom and got into her bed. The victim was unwell and had her back to Hardman and thought it was her partner who just got into the bed with her.
Hardman then carried out the assault which caused the victim to run and lock herself in the bathroom. Hardman then left the flat.
On 31 August 2022 at Inner London Crown Court, Hardman was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months’ imprisonment for assault by penetration.
His sentence was then referred to the Court of Appeal for being too low.
On 01 December 2022, the Court ruled that Hardman’s original sentence was unduly lenient and handed down a new sentence of 4 years and nine months’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said:
“Jamie Hardman demonstrated shocking predatory behaviour and put the victim of this crime through a terrifying ordeal. I welcome the decision to increase his sentence and hope that this ruling sends the message that crimes of sexual violence will never be tolerated.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/increased-prison-sentence-for-man-who-committed-sexual-assault
