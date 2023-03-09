Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Increased prison sentence for paedophile
A paedophile who sexually assaulted 2 children under the age of 13 will serve a longer prison sentence.
A paedophile who sexually assaulted 2 children under the age of 13 will spend an additional 4 years in prison following a challenge to his original sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, meaning he will now serve 15 years’ imprisonment plus 12 months’ extended licence.
Lee Wilson, 40, from South Shields, Tyne and Wear, was sentenced on 18 November 2022 for a total of seven counts of sexual offences against children. These included 3 counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13 and making indecent photographs of a child.
At the original sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Wilson was ordered to serve 11 years’ imprisonment plus 12 months’ extended licence.
His sentence was then referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, who felt that the sentence handed down to Wilson was unduly lenient.
Following today’s hearing at the Court of Appeal, the Solicitor General said:
The increased sentence handed down to Lee Wilson this week shows that sexual crimes against children will always be met with the strongest possible punishment under the law. These were abhorrent crimes, and I welcome the decision of the Court to order Wilson to serve a sentence which better reflects his offending.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/increased-prison-sentence-for-paedophile
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Attorney General Visits Ukraine to Discuss International Accountability for Russia’s Actions09/03/2023 15:10:00
Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP took part in a three-day visit to Ukraine between March 2-4.
Statement from the Solicitor General on the case of David Carrick06/03/2023 09:20:00
See below for a statement from the Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, on the case of David Carrick.
Violent robber will spend longer in prison23/02/2023 09:15:00
A persistent and aggressive robber has had his sentence increased by two years and six months after his case was referred under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
Drug dealer has sentence more than doubled20/02/2023 16:15:00
Drug dealer who supplied heroin and cocaine in the Worcester area will spend longer in prison.
Historic sex offender will spend longer in prison15/02/2023 15:25:00
A man who indecently assaulted two teenage boys over 25 years ago has had his sentence increased by 12 months.
Statement on Prosecution Fee increase08/02/2023 13:20:00
A statement on the Prosecution Fee increase from Attorney General Rt. Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP
Sexual offender’s sentence increased to 5 years’ imprisonment30/01/2023 10:05:00
Jamie Moreno was previously sentenced to 3 years and 2 months’ imprisonment for sexual assault
Man who supplied dozens of kilograms of cocaine across South England has received an increased prison sentence20/01/2023 09:15:00
The offender was part of a sophisticated drug operation