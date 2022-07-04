Increased sentence for man convicted of rape and child sex offences

A Cambridgeshire man will spend longer in prison for rape and child sex offences.

A Cambridgeshire man found guilty of rape and sexual offences against a child will spend longer in prison after the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Elton Townend-Jones, 52, engaged in a course of sexual abuse against the victim when she was between the ages of 10 and 14, which included raping her. There were at least 25 occasions where the offender assaulted the victim by penetration whilst she was under the age of 13.

On 23 March 2022, Townend-Jones was sentenced to a Special Custodial Sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment with a 1-year extended licence at Cambridge Crown Court. This was later increased on 6 May 2022 by Cambridge Crown Court to 17 years’ imprisonment with a 1-year extended licence.

Following the sentencing the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, referred Townend-Jones’ sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

On 30 June the Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 20 years’ imprisonment with a 1-year extended licence.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP recently said: