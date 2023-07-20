Increased sentence for predatory rapist

A predatory rapist who was caught on CCTV stalking his victim before dragging her off the street to attack her will now spend longer in prison.

Alin-Vasile Iercosan, 28, from Bridgewater in Somerset, has had his sentence increased to 10 years 10 months imprisonment by the Court of Appeal.

The court heard that Iercosan spent hours trawling the streets of Bridgewater before he attacked his 25-year-old victim in a parking area off Friarn Street as she walked home on the morning of Saturday 28 January 2023.

CCTV footage showed Iercosan running to catch up with the victim as he followed her before the attack.

After the attack, Iercosan returned to his shared accommodation, showing no signs to his roommate of what he had done, before leaving for his pre-booked flight the following day to see his wife and daughter in Romania.

The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP yesterday said:

This was a brutal and calculated attack on a lone woman who was simply making her way home. The courts have rightfully recognised the severity of Iercosan’s actions and imposed a longer custodial sentence to reflect the despicable attack which has left a devastating impact on the victim and her family.

Iercosan received a sentence of seven years and one month at Taunton Crown Court on 21 April 2023. He also received an extended license and a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On 18 July 2023, the Court of Appeal increased Iercosan’s sentence to 10 years 10 months imprisonment with a 3 year extended licence after it was reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.