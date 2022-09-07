Increased sentence for rapist after referral to the Court of Appeal

Increased prison sentence for rapist who repeatedly abused two young girls

A rapist who repeatedly abused two young girls has had his prison sentence increased after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal for being unduly lenient.

Raymond Pelz, now 76, raped and sexually assaulted the two children over a year-long period between 1961 and 1963 when he was 15 years old.

He was found guilty of two rape and two sexual assault offences on 1 June 2022, at Lewes Crown Court. He received a three-year prison sentence and was placed on the sex offender register for the rest of his life.

Following the sentencing the then Solicitor General, Alex Chalk MP, referred Pelz’s case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because he felt the original sentence was too low.

On 06 September 2022 the Court of Appeal found that Pelz’s sentence was unduly lenient and increased it to 5 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Edward Timpson CBE QC MP said: