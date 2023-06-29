Increased sentences for gang members

Three gang members who bought a gun intending to use it in a dispute against rival criminals have had their sentences increased.

Gang members Jacob Smith, 22 of no fixed abode, Craig Walker, 40 from Wigan, and Ian Whamrby, 30 of no fixed abode, have had their sentences overturned by the Court of Appeal after being reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme.

Smith will now serve 8 years and 6 months, Walker 8 years and Wharmby 5 years and 4 months.

The court heard that Smith, Walker and Wharmby were linked to an organised crime group who had been involved in several disputes with other criminals. Following an alleged attack on a family friend, Smith decided to purchase a gun.

In April 2020, police recovered a firearm, wrapped in a sock and hidden behind a fridge at an address in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, connected to Wharmby.

During the search officers also found mobile devices that linked the gun to the three gang members, including messages from Walker where he arranged to obtain a firearm for Smith. The offenders used a special operating system that encrypted messages to hide their criminality.

Wharmby was tasked with dropping the gun off and to evade detection he used his work van to transport the gun as he thought that would be less suspicious.

The firearm had been used in a previous incident in the Whitefield area.

The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP recently said:

It is a serious crime to purchase a firearm and thankfully no-one was hurt before it could be used. The courts have rightfully recognised the severity of Smith, Walker and Wharmby’s actions, and this should serve as a strong warning that firearm offences will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Smith, Walker and Wharmby were sentenced on 30 March 2023 at Manchester Crown Court. Smith was found guilty of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life. He was jailed for six years and six months.

Craig Walker was found guilty of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and was jailed for six years.

Ian Wharmby was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. He had been jailed for three years and six months.