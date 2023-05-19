Increased sentences for Kaylea Titford’s parents

The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died after she was neglected have been ordered to serve longer in prison following a review of their sentences.

Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Lloyd Jones, 39, the parents of Kaylea Titford, were convicted of gross negligence manslaughter following the teenager’s death at her home in Newton, Powys in October 2020.

Kaylea was wheelchair dependant, with acute medical needs including assistance to use the toilet.

The court heard that the teenager had not seen a medical professional in the nine months leading up to her death. She had become morbidly obese with a weight of 146kg and was immobile.

Her bedroom was unfit for living in, surrounded by bottles of urine and faeces. Maggots were found on her body and her bedlinen was soiled.

Her parents, who were found to have failed to provide adequate care, will now serve longer prison terms after their case was reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

Alun Titford was originally sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment and Sarah Lloyd-Jones was sentenced to six years. Both were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 1 March 2023.

Following the review, Alun Titford will now serve ten years’ imprisonment and Sarah Lloyd-Jones will serve eight years.

Following the hearing on 19 May at the Court of Appeal, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said:

This was a deeply distressing and upsetting case, and my thoughts today are with all of those who loved Kaylea. Kaylea was subjected to horrific neglect by her parents and the court’s decision to extend Alun Titford and Sarah Lloyd Jones’ sentences sends a clear message that child abuse will never be tolerated.

Following multiple referrals of the sentence to the Attorney General’s Office as potentially unduly lenient, the Solicitor General agreed it should be referred to the Court of Appeal.