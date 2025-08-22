Department for Business & Trade
Increased worker spending power to boost coastal communities, as Minister visits Llandudno
Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders visits Llandudno to discuss the government's Plan to Make Work Pay with businesses and workers on the seafront.
- Workers in coastal towns such as Llandudno to see improved living standards and financial security as part of the UK government’s ambitious worker’s rights agenda.
- UK Employment Rights Minister visits North Wales to discuss how providing certainty to workers and businesses can help local economies thrive and grow as part of the Plan for Change.
- Small businesses to also benefit from simplified licencing and part of £4bn finance boost which will support SMEs in coastal communities.
Coastal towns will be boosted by the Government’s plans to put more money in the pockets of working people, Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders told businesses and employees during a visit to Llandudno yesterday (Thursday 21 August).
The Minister was speaking to workers and businesses owners driving the local tourism industry, a key sector in North Wales which supports thousands of jobs and generates billions in revenue each year.
He mentioned the impact the UK government’s Make Work Pay agenda will have on boosting the industry, delivering additional financial security to around 15 million workers across the country and giving them more confidence to spend on days out or holidays.
From arcade operators on the pier to restaurant staff serving Welsh Lamb and wines on the seafront, the Employment Rights Bill is strengthening protections for workers across the North Wales and UK’s coastal economy.
Eligible workers will be able to benefit from measures designed to end exploitative zero hours contracts – a right to guaranteed hours, where the number of hours offered reflects the hours worked by the worker during a reference period, and new rights to reasonable notice of shifts, with proportionate payment for shifts cancelled, moved or curtailed at short notice.
Speaking in Llandudno, Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders yesterday said:
If workers have the money in their pockets to spend on holiday, we know that coastal towns like Llandudno can thrive and grow, benefitting both businesses and workers alike.
That’s why, whether they’re staffing a stall on the seafront or serving tourists in local restaurants, we’re giving these workers the security and fair treatment they deserve - while creating the conditions for growth in partnership with business as part of our Plan for Change.
The Minister heard from workers first-hand about the benefits that employment reforms will offer through improved financial security, whilst maintaining the flexibility that many value in roles such as hospitality. Speaking to local businesses, he also confirmed that the UK government will be consulting on the detail of zero-hours reforms, ensuring business has a say in how these protections are implemented in practice.
Small businesses in seaside towns across the UK are also set to benefit from the UK government’s bold new Plan for Small Businesses - slashing red tape through simplified licensing processes. New measures in the Plan to improve access to finance will also help seasonal businesses invest in their workforce and manage cash flow during quieter periods.
This will benefit workers and businesses across Britain’s most beloved seaside destinations - from Blackpool to Brighton and Scarborough to Southend - ensuring that the people who keep our coastal economies buzzing get the security and fair treatment they deserve.
NOTES TO EDITORS
Our Plan for Small Businesses is the most comprehensive package of support for small and medium sized businesses in a generation:
- We are slashing red tape to overhaul planning and licensing rules to make it quicker and easier for new cafes, bars and music venues to open in place of disused shops
- We are increasing access to finance for entrepreneurs with a massive £4bn finance boost
- We are working with banks to address the impact of ‘personal guarantees’ on small business owners
- We are ending the scourge of late payments which costs the UK economy £11bn annually and closes 38 UK businesses daily. We will work with Devolved Governments to ensure we consider the whole of the UK in the development and delivery of final measures
- Read more: Backing your business: our plan for small and medium sized businesses
Make Work Pay
- The Government’s Plan to Make Work Pay is a core part of the mission to grow the economy, raise living standards across the country and create opportunities for all. This sits alongside work on planning reform, kickstarting a skills revolution, a modern industrial strategy and a plan to tackle inactivity.
- The Government fulfilled its Manifesto commitment to bring forward legislation within 100 days of entering office by introducing the Employment Rights Bill. The Bill is currently progressing through scrutiny in the House of Lords.
- The Bill is the first phase of delivering our plan to Make Work Pay, supporting employers, workers, and unions to get Britain moving forward. Alongside the new Industrial Strategy, the Bill will support the Government’s mission to increase productivity and create the right conditions for long-term sustainable, inclusive, and secure economic growth.
- On 1 July the Government published the Employment Rights Bill Implementation Roadmap. The Roadmap provides clarity for employers and workers on how and when Government will engage and consult on the detailed implementation of Bill measures once it becomes law, and when measures will take effect.
- The Government is committed to ending one-sided flexibility, ensuring that all jobs provide a baseline of security and predictability so workers can better plan their lives and finances.
- This includes ending exploitative zero hours contracts. We will deliver this commitment through two measures:
- A right to guaranteed hours, where the number of hours offered reflects the hours worked by the worker during a reference period. This initial reference period will be specified in regulations and is anticipated to be 12 weeks.
- New rights to reasonable notice of shifts, with proportionate payment for shifts cancelled, moved or curtailed at short notice.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/increased-worker-spending-power-to-boost-coastal-communities-as-minister-visits-llandudno
