Increased worker spending power to boost coastal communities, as Minister visits Llandudno

Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders visits Llandudno to discuss the government's Plan to Make Work Pay with businesses and workers on the seafront.

Coastal towns will be boosted by the Government’s plans to put more money in the pockets of working people, Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders told businesses and employees during a visit to Llandudno yesterday (Thursday 21 August).

The Minister was speaking to workers and businesses owners driving the local tourism industry, a key sector in North Wales which supports thousands of jobs and generates billions in revenue each year.

He mentioned the impact the UK government’s Make Work Pay agenda will have on boosting the industry, delivering additional financial security to around 15 million workers across the country and giving them more confidence to spend on days out or holidays.

From arcade operators on the pier to restaurant staff serving Welsh Lamb and wines on the seafront, the Employment Rights Bill is strengthening protections for workers across the North Wales and UK’s coastal economy.

Eligible workers will be able to benefit from measures designed to end exploitative zero hours contracts – a right to guaranteed hours, where the number of hours offered reflects the hours worked by the worker during a reference period, and new rights to reasonable notice of shifts, with proportionate payment for shifts cancelled, moved or curtailed at short notice.

Speaking in Llandudno, Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders yesterday said:

If workers have the money in their pockets to spend on holiday, we know that coastal towns like Llandudno can thrive and grow, benefitting both businesses and workers alike. That’s why, whether they’re staffing a stall on the seafront or serving tourists in local restaurants, we’re giving these workers the security and fair treatment they deserve - while creating the conditions for growth in partnership with business as part of our Plan for Change.

The Minister heard from workers first-hand about the benefits that employment reforms will offer through improved financial security, whilst maintaining the flexibility that many value in roles such as hospitality. Speaking to local businesses, he also confirmed that the UK government will be consulting on the detail of zero-hours reforms, ensuring business has a say in how these protections are implemented in practice.

Small businesses in seaside towns across the UK are also set to benefit from the UK government’s bold new Plan for Small Businesses - slashing red tape through simplified licensing processes. New measures in the Plan to improve access to finance will also help seasonal businesses invest in their workforce and manage cash flow during quieter periods.

This will benefit workers and businesses across Britain’s most beloved seaside destinations - from Blackpool to Brighton and Scarborough to Southend - ensuring that the people who keep our coastal economies buzzing get the security and fair treatment they deserve.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Our Plan for Small Businesses is the most comprehensive package of support for small and medium sized businesses in a generation:

We are slashing red tape to overhaul planning and licensing rules to make it quicker and easier for new cafes, bars and music venues to open in place of disused shops

We are increasing access to finance for entrepreneurs with a massive £4bn finance boost

We are working with banks to address the impact of ‘personal guarantees’ on small business owners

We are ending the scourge of late payments which costs the UK economy £11bn annually and closes 38 UK businesses daily. We will work with Devolved Governments to ensure we consider the whole of the UK in the development and delivery of final measures

