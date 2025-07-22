Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Increasing demands on the system could put future general election result in doubt, MPs find
The 2024 General Election was well run but there are concerns that the ‘fabric may not hold’ if a future election result is close as the system comes under increasing pressure, a new report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) finds.
MPs on the Committee were content with the overall administration of last year’s election but highlight a number of challenges for the sector, such as the complex state of electoral law, a shrinking number of external suppliers and an increased workload for electoral administrators.
In a strategy published last week, the Government said it would attempt to ease the burden on election workers by extending certain deadlines. The Committee is supportive of this change but urges the Government to go further to alleviate pressure on the system and the administrators who deliver elections.
In its report, the Committee also highlights the issue of declining turnout. 2024 saw the second lowest General Election turnout since the introduction of universal suffrage, and there are an estimated 8 million people missing from the electoral register.
The Committee finds that the declining turnout is partially due to the increasing disengagement of young people from the electoral process and politics more generally. The Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Vijay Rangarajan told the Committee, “About half of young people are not on the register and do not think it is important to be on the register. They do not think that engaging in politics is important.” The Committee concludes a ‘complete overhaul' of political education is needed, including changes to the curriculum.
The Committee welcomes commitments made by the Government to create an automated registration system and encourages them to make this a single register which actively prompts people to register to vote or update their details. The recommendation will improve the completeness and accuracy of the electoral register and allow for more effective use of data to conduct elections.
With between 770,000 and 1.9 million people estimated to have been prevented or discouraged from voting because of voter ID, MPs urge the Government to properly evaluate the effectiveness of the voter ID requirement policy and improve awareness of the Voter Authenticity Certificate (VAC) system.
Postal voting has become an increasingly critical part of the electoral system. The Committee was concerned by the significant delay to the delivery of ballot packs in Scotland due to a failure at one supplier. MPs are therefore calling for the ballot packs to be dispatched on a rolling basis.
Chair comment
Chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Simon Hoare MP, said:
“The 2024 General Election was a success but we must not be complacent. I am extremely grateful for all the dedication and hard work carried out by the electoral staff, administrators, civil servants and ministers. The work they do is vital for upholding our democratic system.
“With that being said, our electoral system is at risk of no longer being able to cope as those running our elections are asked to do more and more. The Government must face up to these issues and ensure we continue to have successful elections in the future. If it does not, the price will be a crisis in our democratic system and that must be avoided.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/327/public-administration-and-constitutional-affairs-committee/news/208503/increasing-demands-on-the-system-could-put-future-general-election-result-in-doubt-mps-find/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Failing water sector left to flounder as piecemeal regulators appear to be missing in action18/07/2025 09:15:00
Major investments desperately needed to prevent pollution from antiquated sewage systems.
Gridlock or Growth? ESNZ Committee sets out measures to end ‘energy planning chaos’ and unlock cleaner, cheaper power across the UK08/07/2025 09:05:00
In a report published yesterday, the House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee recommends much clearer guidance to support planners and developers as the Government embarks on what the Committee describes as a “significant departure” from the existing market-based energy infrastructure system.
Govt visa changes lost sight of risk of exploitation of migrant workers, PAC report finds04/07/2025 16:10:00
Response to tackling exploitation slow and ineffective as skilled worker visas inquiry further warns govt doesn’t know whether or not people are leaving UK after visas expire.
Work coach shortage: DWP’s seeming complacency highlighted in PAC Jobcentres report02/07/2025 16:10:00
Report warns Government aim to achieve an employment rate of 80% likely to be very challenging.
BTC report: how the UK can unlock access to Asia-Pacific markets worth £trillions01/07/2025 09:25:00
A quarter of global economic growth will come from the region in the next five years, even excluding China.
Govt has not done enough to ensure compensation for Post Office Horizon victims25/06/2025 16:15:00
PAC’s report on Department for Business and Trade finds efforts to recover COVID bounceback loan fraud have been largely unsuccessful. A separate report on support for priority industries finds lack of clarity on how goals on economic growth and net zero are balanced by Govt.
Tighten Border Security Bill to punish the perpetrators not the victims – JCHR report warns20/06/2025 16:05:00
Following legislative scrutiny, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to make amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.
Financial cliff-edge for hundreds of councils looms in 2026 – where is the Govt’s response?18/06/2025 13:10:00
Local authorities remain in financially precarious position as impact of increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) on local government remains unassessed.
Children in temporary accommodation - Government’s response "disappointingly lacking in detail", says Committee Chair17/06/2025 09:05:00
The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee yesterday published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on England’s Homeless Children: The crisis in temporary accommodation.