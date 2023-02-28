Increasing drugs services

£14 million for additional residential rehabilitation capacity.

Three organisations supporting people with problem drug use will receive more than £14 million to increase the number of residential rehabilitation placements.

The funding will create an extra 225 placements each year and is part of the £100 million allocated to residential rehabilitation as part of the national mission on drug deaths.

Phoenix Futures will receive £11,395,475 for a facility in the North East which will eventually support 80 placements at any one time - up to 200 placements annually. The charity will also provide a structured day programme to enable local people to access the rehab services.

In Inverness six new beds, equating to up to 22 placements per year will be created by CrossReach at their existing Beechwood House facility with a grant of £2,386,865. The Maxie Richards Foundation in Tighnabruaich is awarded £468,500 to fund a renovation and expansion of their premises, which will result in one additional bed – three additional placements per year.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said:

“This second round of funding from the Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme will make a huge difference in increasing provision in areas which need it most.

“Coupled with the previous investment, this additional capacity takes us to almost 600 residential rehabilitation beds in Scotland – well on our way to increasing capacity by 50% from 425 in 2021 to 650 by the end of this Parliament. The aim is to have at least 1,000 people publicly funded to go to rehab every year by 2026.

“Anyone who needs support should have access to whatever type of treatment or recovery works best for them and that’s why we are investing a total of £100 million in residential rehabilitation over the course of this Parliament.”

CrossReach Adult Care Director Vic Walker said:

“CrossReach are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our work in Inverness and create greater capacity in our Residential Recovery service for the Highlands and Islands and surrounding areas.

“This investment will create 22 additional placements every year and reduce the time people are waiting to get into residential rehabilitation. When people come forward for help it is vital that we respond quickly.

“Residential rehabilitation can make a huge difference for a person struggling with alcohol or drug use, for their families, and for communities. Swifter access to services saves lives, and people who complete residential rehabilitation often go on to be a positive influence in their communities.

“We are grateful for Scottish Government funding and for support from Highland and Moray Alcohol and Drug Partnership with this bid. Once complete, the new building will also benefit the Western Isles and wider Island communities.”

