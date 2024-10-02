Scottish Government
|Printable version
Increasing funding for affordable housing
New bonds issued to support delivery of homes.
A £22 million investment has been made into a scheme to increase investment in affordable homes and deliver more housing.
As part of Scotland's Charitable Bond Programme, the Scottish Government has provided funding to issue two new bonds via finance intermediary Allia to housing providers Link and Cairn Housing Association to provide support for more than 150 new homes.
The programme, which has been running since 2014, provides loans to social landlords to construct new affordable homes, with the interest being reinvested by the Scottish Government into the affordable housing budget to support more homes for social rent.
This latest extension will see the total number of bonds issued increased to 40 and a total investment of more than £482 million.
Housing Minister Paul McLennan yesterday said:
“Tackling the housing emergency requires bold thinking and investment in Charitable Bonds is another tool we can use to increase investment in our affordable housing budget while also allowing social landlords to access vital funding to build new homes.
“This has been a successful model in the past but is reliant on Financial Transaction funding from the UK Government. This funding, which is vital in housebuilding, has been cut by 62% since 2022.
“While we are demonstrating what we can do with the devolved powers and levers we have, it is vital that the UK Government reverses that cut so we can increase investment in the affordable housebuilding sector.
“We have a strong track record in affordable housing with 133,000 homes delivered since 2007, 93,000 of which are for social rent. However, tackling the housing emergency requires joint working from the Scottish and UK Governments and local authorities.”
Peter Freer Director of Debt Capital Markets and Head of Allia C&C’s Scottish Office yesterdaysaid:
“These two bond issues demonstrate the ongoing success of the Charitable Bond programme. With the Scottish Government’s investment in the bonds, Allia has been able to provide Link with additional funding to support its significant development programme and make our first loan to Cairn Housing Association. Both organisations are providing much-needed new affordable homes, and we look forward to continuing our work with the Scottish Government to create more positive impact across Scotland.”
Background
The charitable bonds programme was created in response to demand from housing associations for better access to appropriate finance. It provides unsecured loans for up to 15 years. Charitable bonds are an ethical investment product where the margin usually paid as interest to the bond holder, tax, or profit to shareholders, is released as grant funding.
- Link – bond value of £16,006,385
- Cairn Housing Association – bond value of £6,019,085
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/increasing-funding-for-affordable-housing/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Transfer of benefits reaches major milestone02/10/2024 13:10:00
Over 200,000 disabled people newly benefitting from Scottish social security system
Cyber resilient Scotland - strategic framework: end year review 2023 to 202401/10/2024 15:05:00
A review of strategic activities undertaken in 2023-2024 to improve Scotland's cyber resilience.
National Islands Plan: implementation route map 202401/10/2024 12:05:00
Details how we will deliver our priorities over the lifetime of the National Islands Plan. It identifies the methods to monitor progress towards fulfilling the many commitments in the Plan and sets out timescales for delivery of our work.
Heat network projects: quarterly report - September 202430/09/2024 14:20:00
Information on the capital and pre-capital projects which have been funded through Scotland's Heat Network Fund, Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund and the Heat Network Support Unit.
Minimum Unit Price rises30/09/2024 13:05:00
The minimum price per unit of alcohol will increase by 15 pence from today
Change to health board status30/09/2024 10:05:00
NHS Forth Valley will move to stage 3 of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework following improvements in leadership, culture and governance at the Health Board.
NHS Scotland consultants pay offer27/09/2024 15:05:00
£124.9 million investment in consultants pay for 2024-25.
Improving the lives of Scotland’s Gypsy/Travellers27/09/2024 13:05:00
Voices of communities at the heart of plan to tackle discrimination and social exclusion.
Fiscal framework outturn report: 202427/09/2024 12:05:00
The Fiscal Framework Outturn Report 2024 publishes outturn and reconciliation information for Scottish Income Tax, Scottish Landfill Tax, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and devolved Social Security benefits, as well as updates on borrowing and the Scotland Reserve.