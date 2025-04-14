Increasing investment and trade

Trade mission to UAE to deliver new opportunities for Scottish businesses.

Scotland will respond to the ongoing global economic uncertainty by highlighting its economic strengths and making clear it is open for business, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

Speaking ahead of a trade and investment visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ms Forbes promised the Scottish Government would do everything it could to promote trade and attract jobs and investment.

The Deputy First Minister is undertaking a three-day programme of engagements designed to build relations with the UAE Government and position Scotland as an investment destination.

She will meet the UAE’s Minister for Investments and Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Alongside Scottish Enterprise, the Deputy First Minister is aiming to help a range of Scottish businesses to secure new export and investment opportunities.

The visit coincides with the UAE’s first Scotland Week, a programme of business activity developed to showcase Scotland’s innovation and expertise across science and technology, the energy transition and food and drink.

The Deputy First Minister yesterday said:

“The global economic uncertainty we currently face makes it an imperative to send a message to the world that Scotland is open for business and to highlight our remarkable economic strengths. “While all the economic levers are not in our hands, what the Scottish Government can and will do is stand square behind Scottish business and help open the doors that will deliver jobs and increased investment. “That is why I will be in the UAE promoting Scottish companies and encouraging greater collaboration. Scotland’s unique strengths, expertise and innovation are recognised around the world, including in the UAE. This is an opportunity to build on that reputation and secure trade and investment opportunities to help the Scottish economy to prosper.”

Background

The Deputy First Minister will undertake a series of engagements in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Tuesday 15 to Thursday 17 April. They will include:

Speaking at a Scotland Week reception hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce

Meeting senior representatives of Mubadala, one of the world’s largest Sovereign Investment Funds

Speaking at a Scottish Food and Drink showcasing reception in Dubai (around £125 million of Scottish food and drink products are exported to UAE each year)

Taking part in a business roundtable with Scottish businesses and the UAE Ministry of Economy

Scotland Week in the UAE was developed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Development International and the UAE Ministry of Economy. The programme will focus on science and technology, energy transition, food and drink, and investment