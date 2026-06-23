Increasing landlord fines pointless if they are not collected

The NRLA has published its response to an announcement by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) confirming that local authorities will now have the authority to impose fines of up to £7,000 on landlords who refuse to address poor conditions in rented accommodation. The announcement also confirms changes to the Housing, Health and Safety Rating System.

NRLA Chief Executive Ben Beadle states that councils are not using their existing enforcement powers effectively, meaning many rogue and criminal landlords are not dealt with by local authorities.

Responding to the news, Ben explained how:

“The overwhelming majority of landlords provide good quality and safe housing. That will be made easier thanks to the Government’s work with the NRLA to improve guidance for landlords and tenants to identify and swiftly rectify hazards in properties. “Good landlords, who meet standards and undertake repairs swiftly, will be unaffected by these tough penalties. But those criminal landlords, who undermine the reputation of all those who do the right thing, will feel the full force of the law. “Increasing fines though, misses the point - namely that councils are not using their extensive and existing powers effectively to tackle rogue and criminal landlords. According to Freedom of Information requests by the NRLA, between 2023 and 2025, just a quarter of all fines issued to private landlords were actually collected by councils. “If the Government’s plans are to work, councils need the resources to do the job properly and these figures show that so many do not. The Government should properly assess enforcement capacity and require councils to publish annual reports on activity to ensure accountability. “Crucially, this should all be underpinned by the introduction of a new national Chief Environmental Health Officer, empowered to lead the charge for better enforcement across government. “Alongside this, ministers need to develop pro-growth policies to support responsible landlords to provide the new, good quality homes to rent that so many tenants desperately need.”

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