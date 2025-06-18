Increasing offshore wind ambition

Views sought on up to 40GW new energy by 2040.

Views are being sought on proposals which would see Scotland’s offshore wind ambition increased to up to 40 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity by 2040 – enough to power the equivalent of around 45 million homes a year.

Scotland’s current offshore wind capacity ambition is between 8 – 11 GW by 2030 and the new figure seeks to reaffirm the Scottish Government’s commitment to growing the offshore wind sector - giving certainty to investors.

As well as supporting national climate targets, the increase being consulted upon reflects significant private sector interest in the ScotWind and the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) seabed leasing rounds.

The success of these leasing rounds symbolises the enormous economic potential of offshore wind and puts Scotland at the forefront of development globally.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin announced the opening of the consultation at the Global Offshore Wind Forum in London.

Ms Martin said: “Scotland’s offshore wind sector is already creating significant opportunities, delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country.

“As a result we need to update our ambition for offshore wind to reflect and firmly underline our commitment to economic growth and investment offered by the sector.

“I would urge everyone with an interest in offshore wind to have a say in the consultation.”

Background

Update to the 2020 Offshore Wind Policy Statement: Scotland’s Offshore Wind ambition - Scottish Government consultations - Citizen Space

The consultation will run until 13 August.

The updated GW ambition will take into account the updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy (SMP-OWE) which is currently out for consultation. Once finalised, the SMP-OWE will set out a road-map for the sustainable development of the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds.

The estimate that 40GW equates to enough energy to power 45 million homes assumes offshore wind capacity in 2040 will operate at load factors according to the previous five-year average. It also assumes median domestic consumption in Scotland at 2023 levels.