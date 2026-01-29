Increasing offshore wind investment and ambition

Funding to position Outer Hebrides as floating offshore wind strategic hub.

Investment in Stornoway will help position the Outer Hebrides as a key centre for future offshore wind projects, supporting long-term skilled jobs and boosting supply chain businesses across the islands.

£1.8 million Scottish Government funding will support the initial ground investigation and design stage for Stornoway Port’s proposed new Deep Water South project.

The investment comes as the government announces its decision to reset its offshore wind ambition to up to 40 gigawatts (GW) of new offshore wind capacity by 2040 - enough to power the equivalent of around 45 million homes a year.

The increased ambition, which reflects significant private sector interest in the ScotWind and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) seabed leasing rounds, replaces Scotland’s current offshore wind capacity ambition of between 8 – 11 GW by 2030.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin said:

“Offshore wind represents a huge economic opportunity for the whole of Scotland delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country.

“Stornoway’s location, skills and existing port infrastructure make it vital to supporting the delivery of some of the enormous economic opportunities presented by our growing offshore wind industry.

“The proposed expansion of the Deep Water Terminal at Stornoway Port is the latest example of the growth within our offshore wind sector – which is reflected in our updated ambition for offshore wind capacity.

“Increasing our offshore wind capacity ambition to up to 40GW by 2040 reaffirms our commitment to growing the offshore wind sector – giving certainty to investors – and will help to support our national climate ambitions.”

Chief Executive of Stornoway Port, Alex Macleod, said: “This investment is a hugely significant step forward for Stornoway and the wider Outer Hebrides. Deep Water South is about unlocking the next phase of opportunity, supporting offshore wind, strengthening renewable energy infrastructure and ensuring Stornoway is ready to play a leading role in Scotland’s energy transition.

“The approval of Highlands and Islands Enterpise’s support will allow us to move towards detailed design and enabling works with real momentum. It reflects strong confidence in the Port’s long-term vision and in the role Stornoway can play in Scotland’s offshore wind industry.

“Our investment alongside HIE underlines our commitment to delivering infrastructure that brings lasting economic benefits to the islands.”

Background

Deep Water South seeks to create a new terminal to accommodate a range of floating offshore wind vessels and provide storage space to support large-scale construction and operations.

It will also be designed to allow integration of wind turbine towers, nacelles and blades onto floating foundations – helping to boost the development of offshore renewable projects in the area.

Funding for the Deep Water South project will be delivered by Highland and Islands Enterprise( HIE).

Update to the 2020 Offshore Wind Policy Statement: Scotland's Offshore Wind Ambition - gov.scot

The Scottish Government has invested almost £150 million in the offshore wind supply chain and ports infrastructure to date. That investment is crowding in a further £70 million from UK public finance institutions, and leveraging up to £670 million in private investment.

List of offshore wind projects awarded funding to date: Offshore wind - Renewable and low carbon energy - gov.scot