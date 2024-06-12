Scottish Government
|Printable version
Increasing pay for children’s social care staff
Important step forward in supporting vital services.
Staff in children's social care services will see their pay increase to at least £12 an hour thanks to new Scottish Government funding.
Backed by over £19 million this year, it will ensure more than 6,000 people working in a direct care role in the voluntary, private and independent sector services receive the pay increase, which could be worth more than £2,000 a year for some staff.
It will help people providing direct care to vulnerable children and young people under the age of 18, including Personal Assistants, and all payments will be backdated and provided for all hours worked from April 2024.
Increasing pay for children’s social care workers was a commitment set out in the 2023 Programme for Government.
Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise Natalie Don said:
“This uplift is an important step forward in supporting our highly valued social care staff across Scotland. The support they provide is invaluable and the Government is committed to ensuring no-one is paid less than the Real Living Wage.
“Children’s social care services couldn’t be delivered without our private, voluntary and independent sector providers and this funding will help support the sustainability of their services.
“The implementation of this uplift would not have been possible without close working with our partners especially with COSLA and with Health and Social Care Partnerships.”
A COSLA Spokesperson said:
"The children's social care workforce are vital in supporting our children and young people. Paying them the real living wage is one way in which we can show how highly they are valued, and we will continue to work with our private, voluntary and independent sector providers on how we best support and Keep the Promise made to Scotland's children and young people."
Background
The pay uplift will apply to all workers who provide direct care within commissioned Children’s Social Care services in the private, voluntary and independent (PVI) sectors, namely Secure Accommodation Services, Care Home Services for Children and Young People, School Care Accommodation: Residential Special School services, Housing Support Services, Care at Home services, and Services classed as Other than Care at Home, as well as to Personal Assistants employed through Self Directed Support (SDS) Option 1, who provide Care at Home to under 18-year-olds.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/increasing-pay-for-childrens-social-care-staff/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Council Tax Collection Statistics 2023-2412/06/2024 11:05:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics March 202411/06/2024 14:05:00
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
New approaches to help eradicate child poverty11/06/2024 13:05:00
A fund to trial new ways of combating child poverty has opened for a second round of applications.
Football activity club funding doubles to £4 million11/06/2024 11:05:00
Support to help families on low incomes with childcare.
Highest ever number of grants paid to young carers10/06/2024 15:05:00
Eligible teens who haven’t applied urged not to miss out.
£250,000 Humanitarian Emergency Funding for Kenya10/06/2024 12:05:00
Emergency funding to support people affected by severe flooding in Kenya.
Scottish Government representation at Euro 202410/06/2024 10:15:00
First Minister to attend opening match between Scotland and Germany.
Scottish Prison Population Projections: June 2024 Edition07/06/2024 14:15:00
This report presents short-term Scottish prison population projections for the six month period from May to October 2024.
Hospital at Home for Older People07/06/2024 12:05:00
£3.6 million investment as capacity increases by 57% to exceed targets.