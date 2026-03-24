Independent Assurance Reviewer sought to examine DWP’s activities relating to Post Office staff prosecutions

An independent Reviewer will assess the steps taken by the Department for Work and Pensions regarding its prosecutions of Post Office staff during the Horizon period.

The Government is recruiting an independent Reviewer to examine historical DWP prosecutions of Post Office staff for welfare related fraud.

The review will cover the period from 23 September 1996 to 31 March 2012.

Applications close at 10:00 on 13 April 2026.

An independent Reviewer will assess the steps taken by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) regarding its prosecutions of Post Office staff during the Horizon period.

To ensure full independence, the Reviewer will be appointed through an open external recruitment process, overseen by a panel with an independent Chair. Once appointed, the Reviewer will produce a report for the Permanent Secretary, setting out any findings and recommendations.

During the Horizon period, DWP prosecuted around 100 Post Office staff for welfare-related fraud, such as theft of benefit books. Horizon data did not play an essential role in any of its prosecutions and instead it relied on direct evidence, including surveillance, stolen benefit books recovered from Post Office premises, handwriting analysis, and witness statements from claimants.

Since 2022, DWP has searched its archives, reviewed thousands of files, and written to courts to recover relevant material. That work also found no evidence that Horizon data played an essential role in any of its prosecutions.

To provide an additional layer of assurance, the independent Reviewer will assess whether the department’s approach has been thorough and robust. Following discussion with the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board, individuals and organisations will also have the opportunity to submit information directly to the Reviewer.

To apply visit: Independent Assurance Reviewer - Civil Service Jobs by 10:00 on 13 April 2026.

Additional information: