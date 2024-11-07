Independent champion for the Armed Forces one step closer as Commissioner Bill introduced

The government has introduced the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill – the first ever independent champion for serving personnel and their families.

In the next step of this government’s commitment to improving service life, the government has introduced the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill today (6 Nov 2024) – the first ever independent champion for serving personnel and their families.

The bill introduced today, which was included in The King’s Speech in July, is the first step in legislating for the brand-new role which is welcomed by serving personnel. This is the first step of our work to renew the contract between the nation and those who serve

The Commissioner will be a direct point of contact for serving personnel and their families to raise issues which impact service life, from equipment to housing and unacceptable behaviours.

With powers to visit defence sites unannounced and commission reports, the Commissioner will hold defence to account and drive improvements to service life. The Commissioner will report to Parliament through annual and one-off thematic reports.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Our government is delivering on our manifesto commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve. The new Armed Forces Commissioner will be a strong, independent voice for our forces to improve service life. Our government will always stand up for those who serve our country, and our Armed Forces will always have our fullest support. That’s why we have already confirmed the largest pay rise for personnel in over 20 years, and are taking further steps today. The Armed Forces Commissioner will champion serving personnel and their families who make great sacrifices to help keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

The new role, a manifesto commitment, acknowledges need for change to better support serving personnel and follows the largest pay rise for Armed Forces in over 20 years. Recruitment reforms have also taken place to scrap outdated policies and make the process more straightforward for those who wish to join the military.

The Commissioner will be appointed once legislation is complete. Once in post, the Commissioner will incorporate the functions currently undertaken by the Service Complaints Ombudsman Commissioner whose remit is too narrow and reactive. The Ombudsman can only investigate individual complaints after the Service Complaints Process has finished.

The Armed Forces Commissioner is an important part of this government’s commitment to renew our nation’s contract with those who serve, because the strength of our defence lies in the serving men and women of our forces.