Independent Commission on the Criminalisation of the Purchase of Sex

Fiona Taylor appointed as Chair.

Former Deputy Chief Constable of Police Scotland Fiona Taylor has been appointed to lead an independent Commission which will consider how to safely and effectively criminalise the purchase of sex in Scotland.

The Commission, whose work will be informed by the views and experiences of those who have been involved in prostitution, will provide recommendations to Ministers including on:

the framing of a new criminal offence for purchasing sex that can be effectively enforced and prosecuted

how to manage any risk to the safety of those involved in prostitution after any new offence is introduced

how to best provide practical, sustainable support for those who wish to exit prostitution

further work to challenge and deter men’s demand for prostitution.

Ministers committed to establishing a Commission following a recommendation by the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee in their Stage 1 Report on the Prostitution (Offences and Support) (Scotland) Bill. Ministers will work with Ms Taylor to finalise the Commission’s terms of reference and a panel of experts will be appointed to support her in due course. The Commission will report to Ministers within a year of its first meeting.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance yesterday said:

“I am clear that prostitution is violence against women and girls and the purchase of sex should be criminalised. That is why we are following the Criminal Justice Committee’s recommendation to establish a Commission to consider how this can be done in an effective, enforceable way while addressing concerns raised that criminalisation could place women at higher risk of violence. “Women also need to be able to access practical, sustainable support to help them exit prostitution and this will be another strand of the Commission’s work, along with what more can be done to challenge and deter men’s demand for buying sex. “I am very pleased that Fiona Taylor has been appointed as Chair. Fiona brings significant experience to the issues and challenges involved in this important area of work, having had a distinguished career including serving as Deputy Chief Constable and Interim Chief Constable of Police Scotland. Fiona, like the Scottish Government, also recognises the value and importance of lived experience, which will be at the heart of this work.”

Fiona Taylor yesterday said:

“I am grateful to have been offered the opportunity to chair the independent Commission tasked with progressing this important matter. “I look forward to working with other members of the Commission, once appointed, and reporting back to Ministers in due course.’

