Independent evaluation drives evidence-based decision-making

Health Innovation North West Coast has partnered with Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board (ICB) to deliver an independent evaluation of a digital platform that connects patients, professionals and services across neighbourhoods and systems.

The evaluation of the Blinx Patient and Care Optimiser (PACO) pilot provides valuable insight to support future digital commissioning decisions in primary care.

As digital innovation accelerates across the NHS, understanding how technologies can be effectively introduced and sustained in real-world settings remains a critical challenge. The Health Innovation North West Coast evaluation team worked closely with system partners to explore how Blinx PACO was being adopted in practice, what was supporting or hindering implementation, and how the solution fit within an already complex digital landscape.

The team provided a structured, independent evidence base to help the system move beyond assumptions and towards more confident, informed decision-making. By embedding evaluation in the delivery of the pilot, the team enabled a continuous learning approach, supporting the ICB to adapt and improve implementation in real time. This included not only understanding what is happening, but offering insights into why, identifying key enablers, barriers and contextual factors shaping adoption.

A key strength is Health Innovation North West Coast’s iterative, collaborative approach. Alex Hernandez, Senior Programme Manager, yesterday said:

“Rather than providing a single retrospective report, Health Innovation North West Coast has engaged with the ICB and stakeholders throughout the pilot, sharing insights as they emerge and helping to shape delivery. “This co-designed approach ensures that evaluation findings are not only robust but immediately useful, enabling commissioners to reflect, adapt and respond in real time.”

The Blinx PACO evaluation adopted a mixed-methods design, combining quantitative data with qualitative insight from clinicians, patients and system leaders. By applying implementation science frameworks, the work went beyond measuring outcomes to understand the wider context surrounding digital transformation, including workforce readiness, training, to user confidence, organisational culture and system pressures.

The evaluation highlighted a close and dynamic relationship between the design of Blinx PACO and its implementation, with feedback loops shaping how the platform is used in practice. It also identified a complex and crowded digital environment across Cheshire and Merseyside, highlighting opportunities to streamline commissioning, reduce duplication and support a more coherent digital offer.

Findings directly informed a set of strategic recommendations for the system. The evaluation emphasised the need to streamline commissioning approaches to reduce duplication and maximise value from digital investments. It highlights the importance of investing in staff training, engagement and change management to support sustainable adoption, alongside improving usability and integration with core NHS systems. The findings also reinforced the need to embed inclusive, co-designed approaches to digital access to ensure underserved populations are not left behind.

Alex continued:

“The success of digital tools is not determined by the technology alone. Instead, it highlights the importance of change management, engagement and communication in supporting adoption. These insights provide commissioners with a more realistic understanding of what is required to successfully implement and sustain innovation in primary care.”

Catherine Stukley, Digital Transformation and Clinical Improvement Business Partner at Cheshire and Merseyside ICB, yesterday said:

“Working with the evaluation team at Health Innovation North West Coast has been such a helpful and insightful experience. “It has allowed us to engage with a large group of stakeholders, bringing an independent perspective to our programme of work. The process has allowed moments of reflection and moments of challenge that have enabled us to stretch our approach to delivery. “The final report leaves us with key findings and recommendations that are supportive to developing our approach going forward as we commission and deliver new health technology. “Throughout the process the team at Health Innovation North West Coast have been accessible, knowledgeable and professional.”

As systems continue to invest in digital transformation, independent evaluation will play a vital role in ensuring that innovation delivers value in practice. Through this work, Health Innovation North West Coast is helping to develop a more evidence-informed, adaptive and equitable digital ecosystem – supporting Cheshire and Merseyside to make strategic decisions, reduce unwarranted variation and scale innovation confidently and sustainably.