Independent investigation into incident on Kingston Bridge

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an independent investigation into the Metropolitan Police Service’s contact with a man who died after an incident on Kingston Bridge.

Officers attended an altercation involving the man, 24, and a woman at around 10.30pm on Friday (26 August).

They made the decision to arrest the man who then entered the water. He had not been placed in handcuffs.

The man was recovered from the water at around 12.30am and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

IOPC investigators attended the police post-incident procedures to obtain initial accounts from the officers involved.

We have now begun the process of gathering and reviewing evidence, including footage of the interaction between officers and the man.

Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones and all those affected by his death.