Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Independent investigation ordered into state of NHS
Professor Lord Darzi appointed to establish the state of the nation's health service.
- Report will provide ‘raw and honest assessment’ of issues facing health service
- Work will be led by Rt Hon Professor Lord Darzi OM KBE, a lifelong surgeon and innovator, independent peer and former health minister
- Findings will feed into government’s 10-year plan to radically reform the nation’s health service
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has ordered a full and independent investigation into the state of the NHS, to uncover the extent of the issues facing the nation’s health service.
Mr Streeting says he wants a ‘raw and honest’ assessment that will deliver ‘the hard truths’.
Today he has appointed Professor Lord Darzi, a lifelong surgeon and innovator, independent peer and former health minister, to lead the rapid assessment, which will be delivered in September.
Its findings will provide the basis for the government’s 10-year plan to radically reform the NHS and build a health service that is fit for the future.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
Anyone who works in or uses the NHS can see it is broken. This government will be honest about the challenges facing the health service, and serious about tackling them.
This investigation will uncover hard truths and I’ve asked for nothing to be held back. I trust Lord Darzi will leave no stone unturned and have told him to speak truth to power.
I want a raw and frank assessment of the state of the NHS. This is the necessary first step on the road to recovery for our National Health Service, so it can be there for us when we need it, once again.
Professor Lord Darzi said:
As every clinician and every patient knows, the first step to addressing any health problem is a proper diagnosis.
My work will analyse the evidence to understand where we are today - and how we got to here - so that the health service can move forward.
This is an important step to reestablishing quality of care as the organising principle of the NHS.
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive said:
Frontline NHS staff are doing an incredible job, despite the huge pressures they face, to deliver care to over a million people every day, but we know that they face huge struggles and patients are not always getting the timely, high quality care they need.
We will work closely with the government, independent experts and NHS staff to take a detailed look at the scale of the challenges and set out plans to address them – this comprehensive analysis will be an important step in helping us to build an NHS fit for the future.
The Health and Social Care Secretary’s promise to fix the broken NHS was backed by action this week as he met with key figures across the health service.
This included key meetings with junior doctors to discuss ending the strikes, and talks with the British Dental Association about rebuilding NHS dentistry. He also visited a GP surgery in north London to see first-hand how the practice is delivering a patient-led service providing continuity of care – a key pillar of the government’s ambition to improve primary care.
Mr Streeting also set out his wider commitment to support the government’s growth mission by improving the health of the nation.
The aims are based on three key steps – cutting waiting times to get people back to work, making the UK a life sciences and medical technology superpower, and creating training and job opportunities through the NHS to deliver growth up and down the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/independent-investigation-ordered-into-state-of-nhs
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Secretary of State makes economic growth a priority10/07/2024 11:05:00
The Secretary of State, Wes Streeting, has announced that the Department of Health and Social Care will expand its focus to boost economic growth.
New health secretary joined by NHS CEO on London GP surgery visit09/07/2024 11:05:00
The Secretary of State and NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard visited the Abbey Medical Centre in St John’s Wood, London.
New restrictions on puberty blockers30/05/2024 12:10:00
New regulations restrict the prescribing and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones to children and young people under 18.
New restrictions on puberty blockers30/05/2024 09:05:00
New regulations restrict the prescribing and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones to children and young people under 18.
Migration numbers fall further as measures have major impact24/05/2024 15:14:00
Government action cuts migration on key routes by 25% in the first 4 months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.
Secretary of State responds to the Infected Blood Inquiry report23/05/2024 11:20:00
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Victoria Atkins says the department will study the report to make sure lessons are learned (21 May 2024).
New dentists required to deliver NHS care under government plans23/05/2024 10:05:00
Consultation asks whether newly qualified dentists should commit to delivering a minimum amount of NHS work after graduating or repay some training fees
£85 million pledged to tackle antibiotic emergency16/05/2024 10:20:00
Funding of £85 million will be announced at a global event to support the international community in tackling the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.