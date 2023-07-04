National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Independent landlords "vital" to a fair rental market Housing Secretary tells NRLA
Independent landlords are “vital” to ensuring a fair and functioning private rented sector, the Housing Secretary has said.
Writing exclusively for the National Residential Landlords Association, Michael Gove spoke of the importance of landlords in providing tenants “with flexibility and choice, and the value for money options that go with them.”
In his article for the NRLA’s members magazine, the Minister explained the Government’s plans to reform the sector following publication of the Renters (Reform) Bill.
Noting that there are few relationships as important as those between a landlord and tenant, he spoke of the common interests both have in a property as being: “a place that can be at the same time a home and an investment, a valued asset and precious security, a shelter and haven.” “It is vital”, he said, “that these relationships work for everyone, and that we strive to strike a balance for all.”
Focussing on the Government’s plans to reform the sector, which includes ending Section 21 repossessions, the Secretary of State warned that in the minority of cases where relationships between landlords and tenants’ breakdown “it is important that the law is there for the victim – whether tenant or landlord.” He pledged to provide “more comprehensive grounds for landlords to recover properties” and to make it “easier to repossess them where tenants are at fault.”
The Minister went on to pledge to improve the system where repossession cases end up in courts, citing the use of “digital platforms” as a way of speeding up the processing of legitimate repossession claims.
The Secretary of State concluded by declaring that the Government looked forward to working closely with the NRLA “to shape the sector for the good of landlords, and tenants, right across the country.”
Responding to the article, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“We welcome the Housing Secretary’s commitments, and his recognition of the importance of individual landlords. As he rightly notes, the Renters (Reform) Bill needs to work for responsible landlords every bit as much as tenants. Without this it will serve only to exacerbate the rental housing shortage many tenants are now facing.
“The NRLA will continue to work closely with ministers to ensure the details of the Bill work for all. This includes campaigning for improvements to the courts system to ensure landlords are not left for months on end where they have a legitimate reason to repossess a property.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/independent-landlords-vital-to-a-fair-rental-market-housing-secretary-tells-nrla
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA: Labour right to say rent controls would not work03/07/2023 11:15:00
Following the news that Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy MP has confirmed that Labour will not be supporting the introduction of a rent freeze, the NRLA has provided its response to this important development.
Chancellor needs to act as interest rate hike hits renters and landlords26/06/2023 16:15:00
Following the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates, the NRLA has issued commentary responding to the news that the Bank's base rate now stands at 5%.
Chancellor needs to act as interest rate hike hits renters and landlords22/06/2023 16:10:00
Following the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates, the NRLA has issued commentary responding to the news that the Bank's base rate now stands at 5%.
Rent control proposals would be a disaster for Welsh renters08/06/2023 13:15:00
Following the Welsh Government’s publication of its Green Paper on fair rents and adequate housing, the NRLA calls on those with an interest in housing to make their views known on the future of the Welsh private rented sector.
Scrapping mortgage tax relief hike would ease rental supply crisis says new research26/05/2023 14:15:00
Scrapping a tax hike on rented housing may help ease the housing crisis faced by renters, according to analysis by Capital Economics.
Landlords plan to sell properties at record rate according to new research12/05/2023 09:15:00
The number of landlords planning to sell rented properties has reached its highest rate on record according to new data.
Financial help for landlords essential to improving energy standards says Welsh Government28/04/2023 11:10:00
The Welsh Government accepts all 29 recommendations of the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee’s report on decarbonisation of the private rented sector, either in full or in principle. This includes the Committee’s call for them to provide more detail about how regulatory standards will be used to guide retrofit activity across the Welsh private rented sector.
Welsh Government announces amends to Renting Homes Wales Act27/04/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government has published draft legislation that changes the terms of converted contracts and any renewals that replace them.