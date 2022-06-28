Welsh Government
Independent Monitoring Authority Annual Report 2021
This report provides information on the implementation and application of the Citizens’ Rights Agreements in 2021.
The Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA) is required to submit this report, as set out in legislation, to the UK-EU Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, the UK-EEA EFTA Joint Committee, Ministers in Welsh Government, UK Government Scottish Government, the Northern Ireland Executive and Gibralta.
The report provides details on the implementation of Part 2 of the Withdrawal Agreement and of the EEA EFTA Separation Agreement, for the period of 12 months, commencing from the end of the transition period. It also includes additional information relevant to the operation of the IMA.
