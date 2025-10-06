Ministry of Justice
Independent Public Advocate to support victims of Synagogue terror attack
Support for victims of Synagogue terror attack as Deputy Prime Minister declares a major incident and stands up Independent Public Advocate
- Deputy Prime Minister stands up Independent Public Advocate as major incident declared
- Support for victims includes emotional and practical advice, and ensuring their voices are heard
- First time new support function has been deployed to help victims of a major incident
Victims and those affected by the horrific terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall will be supported by the recently appointed Independent Public Advocate, the government recently (Friday 3 October) confirmed.
It is the first time the Independent Public Advocate has been appointed to an incident, after the Deputy Prime Minister declared the attack as a major incident under the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024.
The Independent Public Advocate will ensure victims and close friends and family members affected by this major incident understand their rights and can access vital emotional and practical support. This can also include helping victims to navigate the investigations which may follow, such as inquests.
Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy recently said:
We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community after the vile terrorist attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. Antisemitism has no place in Britain.
We’re standing up support for victims through the Independent Public Advocate for the first time. This will ensure they receive the care, information and advocacy they deserve.
Our immediate focus is on the victims and safety of our communities. But make no mistake, all those responsible for this atrocity will be held to account.
Victims can register for support from the Independent Public Advocate who will be able to direct them to support services, help them to understand and take part in processes following the attack and amplify their voice to public authorities.
Further information
- The Independent Public Advocate supports victims, close friends and family affected by major incidents. More information can be found here: Independent Public Advocate and Guidance for the Independent Public Advocate
- We are committed to ensuring victims and survivors of the awful incident in Manchester receive the comprehensive support they need.
- Immediate support is available 24/7 via the Victim Support National Contact Centre. Victim Support can be contacted on: 0808 168 9111 or via live chat Live chat – Victim Support
- The Deputy Prime Minister’s statement declaring a major incident can be found here: Major incident declared by the Deputy Prime Minister – GOV.UK
