Independent report on Windrush Compensation Scheme

Professor Martin Levermore MBE DL, Independent Person to the Windrush Compensation Scheme, releases report on the Compensation Scheme.

The report comes on the same day that the latest Compensation Scheme statistics are released showing over £45m has been paid or offered to the Windrush generation.

In his report, Professor Levermore came to a number of conclusions on the Windrush Compensation Scheme and made some recommendations for improvement.

He found that knowledge of the Windrush schemes is increasing amongst affected Commonwealth nationals. He notes the department is working diligently to refine processes to increase efficiency and productivity of the scheme. He also found that there are robust procedures, systems, and checks and balances in place, which with a few refinements could exemplify best in service delivery.

Minister for Safe and Legal Migration, Kevin Foster said:

Over £45 million has been paid or offered to members of the Windrush generation. I thank Professor Levermore for his work and report on the scheme. We will continue working closely together to make sure it is as efficient as possible and everyone eligible for compensation, receives it.

This is Professor Levermore’s first report on the scheme’s operation, policy and effectiveness. He will be making regular reports on the operation of the Compensation Scheme to track progress and improvements.

His recommendations included grouping applications with close family links and creating a clearer link between the Windrush Documentation Scheme and Windrush Compensation Scheme to reduce administration.

Professor Levermore was appointed in March 2021 and reports directly to the Home Secretary. He also regularly attends the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group. He brings a wealth of professional and personal experience to the role and provides crucial independent oversight and reassurance on the Windrush Compensation Scheme.