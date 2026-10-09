Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
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Independent research finds Ofsted’s new-look inspections are more collaborative and respectful
A year after new-look inspections began, most education providers feel generally positive about their experience under Ofsted’s renewed education inspection framework (EIF), according to independent research published today.
- Most education providers positive about ‘collaborative’ and ‘respectful’ inspections under Ofsted’s renewed framework
- A clear majority said inspection would help improve their school, nursery or college
- Around three-quarters agreed inspection took account of, and was tailored to, the context in which they work
- New report cards welcomed by providers for accuracy in capturing children and learners’ experiences
- Workload and wellbeing highlighted as ongoing challenges, but most providers say inspectors took actions to minimise stress
Read the Evaluation of Ofsted’s renewed approach to education inspection: summary of interim findings.
More than 6 out of 10 respondents said their inspection would help them improve their school, early years or further education provision, and nearly three-quarters agreed that inspection had identified the best of their provision.
The vast majority of those inspected under the new approach agreed that their inspection had been conducted respectfully (88%), collaboratively (76%) and empathetically (78%). Almost three-quarters (74%) agreed that inspectors had sought to take account of their provision’s unique context, and a similar proportion (72%) agreed their inspection was tailored to, and took account of, the context of their provision.
Providers were also generally positive about the content of their report card, and the vast majority (81%) agreed it accurately described what it is like to be a pupil, learner or child at their provision.
This initial phase of research by IFF Research – an independent social research agency – gathered the views of school, early years and further education leaders through focus groups and online surveys following inspection. Headteacher union NAHT had input into the question design.
In focus groups, providers spoke about the collaborative nature of inspections under the renewed framework, an experience described by one primary school:
I’d say that was right from the planning call as well … we were just co-producing the mechanics of the inspection. Then when we actually got into the inspection, it felt like we were co-producing that report. I really felt involved with all of the gradings that we were given.
The research also identified some ongoing concerns to be addressed. Workload and wellbeing remain the clearest challenges, with 4 out of 10 providers saying the inspection negatively affected their or their staff’s mental wellbeing ‘a fair amount’ or ‘a lot’ – rising to nearly half in schools.
However, more respondents believed the benefits of inspection outweighed any negatives (48% to 31%) and that the workload caused by inspection was manageable (55% to 27%). Nearly 7 out of 10 providers recognised that the inspection team took actions to minimise stress. And 63% of respondents said they felt positive about the inspection process once it was over.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:
When I joined Ofsted, there was a clear need to change the way we inspected to reduce the pressure on education leaders, while still upholding high standards for children. This will always be the delicate balancing act at the heart of our work.
The data published today shows that we are on the right track. We are inspecting first and foremost in the interests of children and maintaining high standards, while at the same time improving the experience for the hard-working professionals in our nurseries, schools and colleges.
I know that workload and wellbeing in education continue to be challenging, and I don’t take that lightly. We will keep listening to feedback from professionals and parents alike as we continue to improve what we do.
Today’s report sets out the first tranche of findings from IFF’s research and reflects the experiences of those inspected during the initial implementation phase of the renewed EIF, from January to April 2026. The IFF will publish a full report in 2027, capturing the experiences of those inspected across the first full year of inspections under the renewed framework.
Ofsted remains committed to listening to providers and will continue using feedback to inform improvements.
Note to editors
Ofsted’s renewed EIF introduced new evaluation areas and grades – set out in colour-coded report cards – and placed a greater emphasis on inclusion, wellbeing and collaboration throughout the inspection process. Inspections under the renewed framework began in November 2025 with schools that volunteered to be part of the first wave of inspections. Routine inspections began in January 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/independent-research-finds-ofsteds-new-look-inspections-are-more-collaborative-and-respectful
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