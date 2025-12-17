Welsh Government
|Printable version
Independent review backs Automatic Voter Registration in Wales
Trial pilots across Wales have successfully registered over 16,000 new voters automatically, an independent evaluation has found, paving the way for a more accessible democracy.
Wales became the first part of the UK to trial automatic voter registration earlier this year, working with 4 local authorities: Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Newport and Powys to test how locally held data could be used to register voters without requiring an application.
The Electoral Commission's evaluation, published today (17 December 2025), found the pilots added just over 14,500 new voters to the registers (which represented between 2 to 8% of the register in each local authority area).
Crucially, the scheme also registered around 1,500 young attainers aged 14 to 15 in Gwynedd and Powys, representing up to 37% of all potential attainers in those areas.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
I welcome the Electoral Commission's thorough evaluation of the automatic voter registration pilots. The findings clearly show that implementing this change could make our democracy more accessible, particularly for young people and others who are currently under-represented on the register.
This is an important part of our commitment to ensuring that every eligible voter can actively participate in our democracy, and I would like to thank all four local authorities who took part in the pilots. We will now carefully consider the Electoral Commission's recommendations before making decisions on rolling this further out across Wales."
Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said:
We were proud to take part in this important trial, which shows how automatic voter registration can make democracy more inclusive and accessible. In Powys, we saw real benefits for young people and others who might otherwise miss out on having their voice heard. This is a positive step towards ensuring that every eligible voter is represented.
Automatic voter registration will not be introduced for the Senedd election on 7 May 2026. Those who haven’t registered before, have recently moved house or changed their name should continue register at https://gov.uk/register-to-vote by midnight on Monday 20 April.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/independent-review-backs-automatic-voter-registration-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Essential safety works scheduled for Conwy Tunnel17/12/2025 15:25:00
The westbound A55 Conwy tunnel will close from the 10th to the 19th January for essential road safety works.
New research centre to help tackle historic gender health gap17/12/2025 13:25:00
Women will benefit from groundbreaking research and innovation designed to eliminate health inequalities at Wales’ first Women's Health Research Centre.
Wales' landmark law is protecting children and changing attitudes17/12/2025 09:05:00
Three years since Wales made it illegal for parents to physically punish their children, a new review shows it is protecting children and promoting positive parenting.
Public asked about new 10-year dementia strategy16/12/2025 14:05:00
The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families, as a new 10-year strategy was published yesterday.
Ambitious new plan to break barriers for disabled people in Wales16/12/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its Disabled People's Rights Plan, a 10-year commitment to making sure disabled people can participate fully and equally in every part of life in Wales.
New process to speed up planning for infrastructure projects and make Wales a better place to invest16/12/2025 09:05:00
A new process came into effect yesterday to speed up the planning process and make Wales a more attractive place for investors.
Improved train timetable started in Wales on friday15/12/2025 14:05:00
An improved train timetable across Wales started friday.
Major investment in general practice in Wales15/12/2025 11:25:00
More than £41m extra will be invested into general practice this year as part of a deal struck between the Welsh Government and GPs.
Full steam ahead for Network North Wales in first six months12/12/2025 16:25:00
The first six months of Network North Wales has seen new train and bus services introduced, along with improvements to station infrastructure with more exciting developments to come.