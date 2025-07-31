A vision for improving access to support for disabled people.

Issued on behalf of the Independent Review of Adult Disability Payment

A landmark independent review of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) has called for a simplified and more accessible application process, urging the Scottish Government to protect and improve access to support for disabled people.

Led by experienced charity leader, Edel Harris OBE, the review highlights that while Adult Disability Payment is significantly more compassionate than the UK benefit it replaced, some people still face barriers, complexity and distress when applying for the benefit.

While the review notes that there are several welcome changes such as the cessation of DWP-style assessments and recognises the compassionate approach of Social Security Scotland staff, it concludes that there is still more that can be done to deliver a truly human-rights based approach.

Edel Harris, Chair of the Adult Disability Payment Review, said:

“Adult Disability Payment has been described by many as a step change - kinder in tone and more dignified in approach. But too often, disabled people still find the system difficult to navigate, time-consuming, and anxiety-inducing.

“I heard consistently that if we are to realise social security as an investment in people, it is important to ensure that the eligibility criteria fulfil this goal.

“This review highlights the importance of a system that is not only compassionate, but practical and accessible. The recommendations are based on real experiences and a shared commitment to making Adult Disability Payment work better for everyone who needs it.”

The review engaged extensively with disabled people and the organisations that support them. It drew on evidence from a public consultation, written submissions, in-person and online events, and the lived experience of an advisory group made up of third sector representatives, disabled people and people with long-term health-conditions.

Over the course of the review, Edel Harris also met with stakeholder groups, third sector organisations, and officials from the Scottish Government and Social Security Scotland to understand a variety of experiences of Adult Disability Payment.

The review makes over 50 recommendations including:

Enhancing the client experience and embedding trauma-informed, stigma-free approaches.

Simplifying the application form and improving the decision-making process.

Training, guidance, and clearer communication for staff and clients.

Reviewing eligibility criteria and improving fairness in decision-making.

A key recommendation from the review is that eligibility should be based on the real-life experience of clients and not just on a list of activities. It also recommends that the application process should be made easier for those with fluctuating conditions and mental health problems and take into consideration the environment in which the person lives.

The report also calls for sustainable funding for welfare advice services, more inclusive communication, and automatic entitlement in some circumstances.

Edel visited Inspire by Community Integrated Care an Aberdeen-based charity supporting adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs. The visit offered an insight into the role of social security in promoting independence, inclusion, and dignity.

Community Integrated Care’s Managing Director for Scotland, Sara Murphy, said:

“It was a privilege to welcome Edel to our Inspire by Community Integrated Care service and show how financial support like Adult Disability Payment can make a visible difference in people’s lives. As a care provider, we see every day how inclusive, person-centred support enables people to build confidence, develop skills, and live more independently.

“We welcome the review’s call for a system that truly listens to disabled people and reflects their real-life experiences. We hope it leads to meaningful change that makes accessing support fairer, simpler, and more empowering for those who need it.”

Background

The full report is available at: https://www.gov.scot/isbn/9781836918912

The review was commissioned by the Scottish Government in February 2024 to examine the first year of Adult Disability Payment delivery, with the aim of identifying improvements to the eligibility framework, decision-making process and client experience.

Implementation of the recommendations in the review will be assessed against criteria including deliverability, cost, and alignment with human rights principles.