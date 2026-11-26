Karon Monaghan KC will lead an independent review of the Information Commission’s culture, accountability and governance.

An independent review of the culture, accountability and governance at the Information Commission has launched today [26th November] led by Karon Monaghan KC. The review is intended to support organisational learning following the departure of the former Information Commissioner.

The review will look at cultural conditions and behavioural norms; how concerns are raised, heard, assessed and acted on; issues of accountability, leadership and governance and the Information Commission’s relationship with DCMS as its sponsoring department.

It will identify what is working well and where improvements are needed, making practical recommendations to help the organisation learn from and move forward from recent events following the independent investigation into the former Information Commissioner. Current and former staff will be invited to contribute on a voluntary basis.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said:

We all have a responsibility to look closely at how the organisations we oversee are working and make sure we support people to come forward where it isn’t. That’s why we are launching this review to look at the culture, governance and accountability at the Information Commission. We need to understand what is working, where things are falling short and, crucially, what needs to change. I want current and former staff to feel able to speak openly about their experiences and to know that those experiences will be taken seriously. Karon Monaghan KC has the authority and expertise to lead this work, and I am confident she will deliver a constructive review and clear recommendations that will help put the Information Commission on a stronger footing for the future.

Karon Monaghan KC is recognised as one of the UK’s leading practitioners in equality, employment public law, and human rights law. She has extensive experience acting inquiries and investigations, and regularly advises public bodies, NGOs and individuals.

The Terms of Reference for the review, developed in consultation with the Information Commission Board and published today, set out the review’s full scope and approach.

The review is expected to report in the first quarter of 2027. Its findings and recommendations will be published and shared with Parliament at the earliest opportunity.

Notes to Editors

The review was first announced in July 2026 by the then Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Liz Kendall. It is now being taken forward by the DCMS Secretary of State, Lisa Nandy, following machinery of government changes.

An independent investigation, commissioned by the ICO, into concerns about the conduct of the former Information Commissioner was commissioned in February 2026 and completed in June. It considered the conduct of one individual, rather than the wider organisational conditions.

The Information Commission replaced the Information Commissioner’s Office on 30 September 2026. The Commission is led by a Board of seven non-executive members and an interim chief executive.

The review’s Terms of Reference are available here.

Further information about the review is available here.