Office of Rail and Road
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Independent review of ORR: supporting our future role
The Department for Business, Industry, Science and Trade yesterday published Dr Richard Judge’s independent review of the Office of Rail and Road.
The review comes at an important time for ORR. Rail reform is changing our role, seeing us newly act as an independent expert adviser to the Secretary of State for both track and train, while we continue our existing responsibilities in areas such as rail safety, competition, roads and more.
Why was ORR reviewed?
ORR was the first regulator selected for review under the government’s Regulator Performance Independent Review Programme, which looks at how regulators perform, where they can improve and how they can support economic growth.
ORR was chosen as the first regulator to be the subject of an independent review because the rail sector is undergoing significant reform. Independent expert advice will help ensure we’re well equipped to adapt to these changes and continue delivering our responsibilities to the high standards expected of UK regulators.
The review was independently led by Dr Richard Judge, who has extensive experience of regulation, including as previous Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Executive.
What did the review find?
The review recognises the value of our independence, expertise and unique role across economic and safety regulation in the rail and road sectors. It also identifies opportunities to build on these strengths, many of which align with work already under way through our transformation programme, as we work to prepare ORR for the transition to Great British Railways.
The review makes 12 recommendations, which are subject to approval by government. Broadly, they look at:
- how ORR’s role should evolve under rail reform, including its new strategic advisory role
- how we organise ourselves, use our skills and expertise, and take account of wider system impacts
- how our roads role could develop, including long-term asset stewardship and regulation of the Lower Thames Crossing.
What happens next?
We are grateful to Dr Judge, his review team and everyone who contributed their views.
Government will now consider the recommendations. We will work closely with the Department for Transport as it prepares its response, followed by an agreed path to implementation.
You can read the full report on gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/independent-review-orr-supporting-our-future-role
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