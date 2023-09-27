Scottish Government
|Printable version
Independent Review of Social Care Scrutiny
Recommendations for improving care regulation published.
An independent review is recommending wider regulation of social care staff to better protect and help people receiving social care and support.
The Independent Review of Inspection, Scrutiny and Regulation in Scotland makes 38 recommendations including updating legislation, Health and Social Care Standards and the powers of intervention and enforcement that regulatory bodies have.
It also highlights a need for the system to rebalance, increasing the focus on continuous improvement and being more inclusive of the voices of those who receive social care support.
Chair Dame Sue Bruce was commissioned by Ministers to build on previous reports looking at various aspects of adult social care.
Social Care Minister Maree Todd said:
“I would like to thank Dame Sue Bruce and her team for this incredibly thorough report that identifies where there are gaps in our regulatory system and sets out how we can close them to ensure people get the support they need. We know that social care has faced many challenges in recent years – with energy and wage costs increasing, Brexit affecting recruitment and retention and huge efforts to protect some of our most vulnerable from the Covid pandemic.
“Over the summer, as part of our work to develop a National Care Service, I met with people who receive care, their loved ones, and those who work in the sector , so I too have seen the desire for meaningful change to address the challenges. This Review will be vital in helping us deliver the social care support services people deserve and also support the incredible workforce and I will give it my full consideration before updating parliament on our next steps.”
Chair Dame Sue Bruce said:
“The appetite for engagement and change has been striking. There is a palpable sense that the Review provides a real opportunity to take our recommendations and make the difference that people delivering support and being supported across the sector are looking for.
“I would like to thank all those who contributed, people have been extremely generous with their time and their views. I would also like to thank the Vice Chair, Stuart Currie, whose knowledge, experience and commitment has been extremely valuable throughout.”
Background
The Independent Review of Inspection, Scrutiny and Regulation in Scotland
The Review looked at five themes:
- A person centred approach
- What needs to be inspected, scrutinised, and regulated
- How should inspection, scrutiny, and regulation be carried out
- How we will know systems are working
- How will systems of inspection, scrutiny, and regulation support the workforce
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/independent-review-of-social-care-scrutiny/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
A Warm Scots Future for Ukrainians27/09/2023 13:15:00
Next steps to help displaced people rebuild their lives.
Monthly GDP Estimates for July27/09/2023 11:15:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Children and Young People's Mental Health and Wellbeing Joint Delivery Board Final Report27/09/2023 10:05:00
Health and Wellbeing Joint Delivery Board which was co-chaired by COSLA and Scottish Government. The Board oversaw reform across areas that impact on the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.
More than 38,000 automatic payments help families with the costs of early learning and starting school26/09/2023 15:05:00
Simpler social security system saves families time.
Cyber resilience and the third sector - risks, challenges and opportunities: research report26/09/2023 13:05:00
This research has been commissioned to provide the Scottish Government with a more developed understanding of the cyber resilience maturity of the Scottish Third Sector.
Attainment Scotland Fund - process evaluation - Scottish Attainment Challenge: local authority leads survey report 2022-202325/09/2023 15:05:00
This output of the new Attainment Scotland Fund evaluation strategy reports on data gathered through a survey of Scottish Attainment Challenge local authority leads to gain an understanding of the processes and early implementation of the refreshed Attainment Scotland Fund in 2022-2023.
Suicide Bereavement Support Service: evaluation report - year 225/09/2023 13:05:00
This report covers Year 2 of the multi-year evaluation of the Suicide Bereavement Support Service (SBSS).
Investing in nature22/09/2023 13:05:00
Over £3 million has been distributed to nature projects across Scotland to help them scale up their conservation work and ensure the benefits are shared with local communities.