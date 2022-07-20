Independent review of UKRI published

Independent review of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), led by Sir David Grant, published by Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy.

The Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today (Wednesday 20 July) published an independent review of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), led by Sir David Grant.

Launched in April 2018, UKRI is the government’s primary funder of research and innovation. It is composed of:

the 7 disciplinary research councils

Research England, which is responsible for supporting research and knowledge exchange at higher education institutions in England

Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency

This is the first review of UKRI since its creation. The report comes following the publication of UKRI’s first 5-year strategy. Ministers and UKRI leadership have expressed their support for the review’s 18 recommendations, which include investment in harmonising IT systems, clarifying roles and responsibilities within UKRI and with BEIS, and further focus on demonstrating outcomes from their funding.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

I welcome Sir David’s recommendations. To support our ambition to establish the UK as a true Science Superpower, we have given UKRI its largest funding settlement ever, with over £25 billion across the next 3 years. Our ambitions for a world-class research and innovation system require a world-class funder, which is why we will work closely with UKRI to deliver these recommendations and ensure they are equipped and ready to support those goals.

CEO of UKRI Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:

UKRI’s 5-year strategy sets out our clear ambition to be more effective, more efficient and to work in new and different ways to realise our full potential. I warmly welcome the momentum that Sir David’s timely review adds to these efforts. His expert advice and careful recommendations will help us continue to strengthen UKRI in our work to fuel the UK’s outstanding research and innovation system. I would like to thank Sir David and the review team that supported him for their tireless efforts and collaborative approach.

UKRI Chair Sir Andrew Mackenzie said:

David Grant’s review has offered valuable and timely support and challenge to the UKRI Board, highlighting opportunities for us to better steer UKRI to capitalise on the extraordinary research and innovation talent and creativity that will put the UK at the forefront of solutions to national and global challenges. The review was led by Sir David Grant, supported by a secretariat in BEIS. Sir David was Chair of the National Physical Laboratory from 2015-2021, and Vice Chancellor of Cardiff University from 2001-2012.

The review forms part of the government’s Public Bodies Review Programme. These reviews are intended to ensure that arms-length bodies are contributing effectively to government objectives and operating in an efficient manner.

Read the full report and recommendations.