Independent Reviewer of the exercised powers under the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007, and the Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements
A recruitment campaign has been launched for the joint position of Independent Reviewer of the exercised powers under the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007, and the Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements.
We are seeking an outstanding individual with the specialist skill set and experience required to make a real contribution to this important and sensitive role. We welcome all applications regardless of ethnicity, religion or belief, political opinion, gender, sexual orientation, age, and disability.
We place great importance on the work carried out in both of these independent roles. In particular, the Independent Reviewer of the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007 plays a key part in providing confidence that the powers are being closely scrutinised and used proportionately by the policing and legal system. The Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements provides assurances around the role of security services in Northern Ireland and their interactions with the PSNI.
The Northern Ireland Office is committed to the principle of public appointments on merit with independent assessment, openness and transparency of process and to providing equal opportunities for all, irrespective of race, age, disability, gender, marital status, religion, sexual orientation, transgender and working patterns.
Applications should be returned by 5 December 2023 to TheSecretary@nio.gov.uk.
Additional information for candidates
- The role will require a commitment to attend meetings in Belfast with occasional travel required across the UK and Ireland. Therefore, the role may suit someone who is within commuting distance of the greater Belfast area.
- You will be expected to spend a maximum of 40 days per annum on Independent Reviewer of the exercised powers under the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) business and 5 days per annum on Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangement business. This could comprise either full or part days. This may involve a time commitment both inside and outside normal working hours.
- Remuneration will be on the basis of a per diem payment of £650 for each day and a pro rata amount for part days spent on Independent Reviewer business.
- Travel and incidental expenses will be reimbursed for costs necessarily incurred on Independent Reviewer business at approved civil service rates.
- This position is not pensionable.
- The term of office will commence on 1 February 2024 for a period of three years.
- Additional information on the role and application process can be found in the candidate booklet.
