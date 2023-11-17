A recruitment campaign has been launched for the joint position of Independent Reviewer of the exercised powers under the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007, and the Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements.

We are seeking an outstanding individual with the specialist skill set and experience required to make a real contribution to this important and sensitive role. We welcome all applications regardless of ethnicity, religion or belief, political opinion, gender, sexual orientation, age, and disability.

We place great importance on the work carried out in both of these independent roles. In particular, the Independent Reviewer of the Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act 2007 plays a key part in providing confidence that the powers are being closely scrutinised and used proportionately by the policing and legal system. The Independent Reviewer of National Security Arrangements provides assurances around the role of security services in Northern Ireland and their interactions with the PSNI.

The Northern Ireland Office is committed to the principle of public appointments on merit with independent assessment, openness and transparency of process and to providing equal opportunities for all, irrespective of race, age, disability, gender, marital status, religion, sexual orientation, transgender and working patterns.

Applications should be returned by 5 December 2023 to TheSecretary@nio.gov.uk.

Additional information for candidates