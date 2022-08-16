Independent Veterans Advisor to UK Ministers visits Veterans UK

Mr David Richmond CBE, an ex-serving member of the Armed Forces himself, visited Veterans UK last week and met with staff from multiple business areas.

Mr Richmond was given a tour of the compensation operational teams and met with staff that help administer the schemes. Mr Richmond also met with Armed Forces and Veterans Services deputy heads and the communication and engagement teams to find out about the ongoing work Veterans UK is doing to improve customer service.

Mr Richmond said:

Veterans UK has a touch point with every veteran of the UK Armed Forces and will be pivotal in delivering the government’s vision to make the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the team at Norcross and was struck by their deep commitment and desire to do a great job. Ministers must ensure now that they give the Vets UK team the tools they need to deliver that great service and the current digitisation programme will be vital to that.

We look forward to seeing Mr Richmond in future visits.