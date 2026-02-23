techUK
|Printable version
India AI Impact Summit: Day 3
Read techUK's updates from Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit, New Delhi
Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit brought a blend of policy discussions, cross-border collaboration, and evening networking that underscored the growing momentum behind international AI cooperation and the UK's role as a convening force in the global AI ecosystem.
The day began with a joint AI Adoption Roundtable hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and UKIBC, bringing together UK and international stakeholders to discuss the technical foundations needed to scale AI responsibly. The conversation centred on the importance of interoperability, the role of international standards, investment particularly for scaling up firms and approaches to AI adoption. Attendees discussed how, as AI adoption accelerates, the need for shared technical frameworks is becoming not just a governance priority, but an economic imperative.
From there, the techUK delegation made its way to the British Council for an address by UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan MP. The Minister was joined in conversation by Mati Staniszewski, founder of ElevenLabs, for a discussion that explored the realities of building AI companies in the UK. Mati shared insights from his journey as a founder in London, while Minister Narayan spoke about the UK's thriving ecosystem for AI entrepreneurs, highlighting the policy environment, access to talent, and investment landscape that have positioned the UK as a global hub for AI innovation. The session was both personal and strategic, offering a window into what it takes to build at the frontier of AI development.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/india-ai-impact-summit-day-3.html
Latest News from
techUK
Procurement week 202623/02/2026 16:25:00
Procurement week 2026 will bring together policymakers, buyers and suppliers to examine the evolving role of procurement in technology adoption, sustainability and public sector reform. Across six sessions, the programme will explore the impact of the Procurement Act 2023, AI in decision-making and practical strategies for competing and delivering under new commercial models.
India AI Impact Summit: Day 423/02/2026 11:25:00
Day 4 marked the high-level leaders' plenary and CEO roundtables at the AI Impact Summit, with the main summit closed to invited guests only.
Implementing human rights principles in tech23/02/2026 09:25:00
Over the course of this Human Rights Campaign week, techUK’s members and partners explored a wide range of issues across the tech and human rights landscape which paint an intriguing picture as to how human rights are conceptualised and implemented today, and raising important questions as to where we go from here.
Call for contributions: A sustainable future for Cloud, Data and AI20/02/2026 09:20:00
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.
Celebrating the 2026 Tech 200: showcasing the UK’s fastest-growing public sector tech innovators19/02/2026 16:25:00
techUK is pleased to once again partner with Tussell and The Data City on the 2026 Tech 200 list.
India AI Impact Summit: Day 117/02/2026 16:05:00
techUK is delighted to be on the ground in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026, the first summit in this landmark series to be hosted in a developing economy.
UK mandatory due diligence laws are overdue17/02/2026 11:25:00
The UK has officially gone from a leader to a laggard when it comes to supply chain laws.
Ofgem outlines next steps for demand connections reforms16/02/2026 12:15:00
The demand connections backlog presents a structural impediment to data centre operators across the UK, threatening the growth of the sector as projects wait up to 8 years to be connected to the energy grid.
techUK insight: DSIT publishes Statement of Strategic Priorities for telecoms and spectrum – what does it mean?13/02/2026 16:05:00
On 11 February 2026, the UK Government published its long-awaited draft of the Statement of Strategic Priorities for telecommunications, the management of radio spectrum, and postal services (SSP).