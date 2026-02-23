India AI Impact Summit: Day 3

Read techUK's updates from Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit, New Delhi

Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit brought a blend of policy discussions, cross-border collaboration, and evening networking that underscored the growing momentum behind international AI cooperation and the UK's role as a convening force in the global AI ecosystem.

The day began with a joint AI Adoption Roundtable hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and UKIBC, bringing together UK and international stakeholders to discuss the technical foundations needed to scale AI responsibly. The conversation centred on the importance of interoperability, the role of international standards, investment particularly for scaling up firms and approaches to AI adoption. Attendees discussed how, as AI adoption accelerates, the need for shared technical frameworks is becoming not just a governance priority, but an economic imperative.

From there, the techUK delegation made its way to the British Council for an address by UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan MP. The Minister was joined in conversation by Mati Staniszewski, founder of ElevenLabs, for a discussion that explored the realities of building AI companies in the UK. Mati shared insights from his journey as a founder in London, while Minister Narayan spoke about the UK's thriving ecosystem for AI entrepreneurs, highlighting the policy environment, access to talent, and investment landscape that have positioned the UK as a global hub for AI innovation. The session was both personal and strategic, offering a window into what it takes to build at the frontier of AI development.

