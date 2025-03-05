Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
India expands UK footprint as £41 billion partnership boosts countries' growth
Britain and India bolster trade ties during Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar's visit to UK.
- Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar visits UK to boost £41 billion trading relationship
- UK welcomes the opening of 2 new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester
- move set to enhance economic growth and support further regional Indian investments in the UK delivering on the government’s Plan for Change
The UK-India partnership will strengthen further with the opening of 2 new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester, boosting regional economic ties and delivering on the growth agenda.
It comes as the UK welcomes Indian investment deals worth more than £100 million which is creating jobs, strengthening growth, and helping working people by putting more money in their pockets.
Before opening the consulates, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will meet with Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House.
At Chevening, the foreign ministers will drive forward the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This will focus on fostering mutual economic growth, technological innovation, and collaboration on global challenges including climate change. They will also discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the Middle East and other global affairs.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:
One of my first visits as Foreign Secretary was to India because deepening our partnership for our shared growth and security is a key part of this government’s Plan for Change.
Dr Jaishankar and I are supercharging our £41 billion trading relationship with India, after trade talks were relaunched in Delhi. It is the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions that will benefit both our economies.
The opening of new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester demonstrate the growing links between our peoples and how we are working together to deliver growth not only in London, but right across the UK. This expansion of India’s diplomatic presence will further boost our trading relationship and support the valued Indian community in the UK.
Ministers are also set to discuss the Technology Security Initiative, launched during the Foreign Secretary’s visit to Delhi in July 2024. They will touch on the opportunities for citizens in both countries that will come from closer collaboration in sectors such as artificial intelligence, telecoms and critical minerals. Opportunities include more effective and affordable healthcare and more resilient supply chains, as well as greater innovation, investment and job creation.
And the visit will highlight the living bridge between the UK and India, including a special reception with Chevening scholars at Chevening House, celebrating India’s position as home to the world’s largest Chevening programme.
Background
- Chevening is the UK government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships programme. It offers fully funded scholarships (including tuition, travel and living expenses) for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK
- it also offers short term fellowships to mid-career professionals in cyber security, science and innovation, journalism, and leadership and excellence
- it is mandatory for scholars and fellows to return to their home country upon completion of their course
- the Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefiting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983. Over 40% of Chevening scholars in India come from outside metro cities, are first generation learners, and belong to lesser privileged groups
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/india-expands-uk-footprint-as-41bn-partnership-boosts-countries-growth
