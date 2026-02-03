Chatham House
|Printable version
India wants to reset relations after Bangladesh elections. It will be easier said than done
EXPERT COMMENT
India is hoping a new democratically elected government in Bangladesh will help improve bilateral relations. But identity politics in both countries could derail progress.
As Bangladesh prepares to hold elections on 12 February – after almost 18 months under an unelected interim government – India is seeking a reset in bilateral relations. The relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi has deteriorated after the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024 following large-scale unrest in which some 1,400 people were killed. India’s historically close relations with Hasina’s party – the Awami League – fuelled allegations that New Delhi empowered her government’s increasingly autocratic tendencies.
The fact that Hasina fled to India and has continued to make statements from there has added to the bad blood, as has the verdict issued in November which found her guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced her to death. Bangladesh and India maintain an extradition treaty, but New Delhi has so far refused to extradite Hasina on the grounds that it has the right to refuse requests if the offence is of a ‘political character’.
New Delhi fears that Hasina’s removal from power has created space for groups that are hostile towards India, amid growing anti-India rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh. Attacks on minorities – including Bangladesh’s 13 million-strong Hindu population – has exacerbated tensions. The Bangladeshi government claims that such attacks have been exaggerated and are largely politically motivated, not about religious affiliation. The murder in December of a Bangladeshi youth activist who had been critical of India triggered further unrest, including the lynching of a Hindu man. Claims that the suspects fled to India worsened relations between the two countries.
Reflecting the poor state of bilateral relations, India halved its financial assistance to Bangladesh in its latest budget.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/02/india-wants-reset-relations-after-bangladesh-elections-it-will-be-easier-said-done
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Talk of a Turkish military alliance with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reflects Ankara’s opportunistic ‘hedging’ strategy02/02/2026 15:25:00
An alliance with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would not make NATO member Turkey better defended. But it would provide other advantages.
How Nigeria flipped the script on Trump02/02/2026 12:20:00
The Nigerian government has skilfully managed to maintain good relations with Washington despite Trump’s threats and US air strikes on northern Nigeria.
Myanmar ‘election’ shows the military regime is here to stay. How should the world respond?30/01/2026 15:25:00
Amid calls for the international community to ‘unequivocally reject’ the election results, only two real options remain: accept the status quo or engage with the military.
UK ratification of the Chagos Archipelago treaty will not violate international law28/01/2026 09:20:00
Objections to ratification are based on the language of a 1966 US–UK agreement. But these objections misread that treaty’s intent and context.
Deal reached on TikTok: Early analysis from Chatham House experts26/01/2026 13:25:00
Chatham House analysts give their initial reaction and insights following the announcement that a deal to create a new US TikTok entity has been agreed.
Trump, Diego Garcia and the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ in the Indian Ocean22/01/2026 15:10:00
US concerns about the status of its base in the Chagos Archipelago is understandable in a region of huge strategic importance. But solutions are possible that can satisfy all parties.
Attack on Venezuela highlights growing US–China rivalry in Latin America20/01/2026 12:20:00
US actions in Venezuela and its identification of the Western Hemisphere as a US sphere of influence presents a complex set of challenges for China.
Trump’s Syria policy is at risk of unravelling19/01/2026 15:25:00
Clashes between the Syrian government and the SDF and deadlocked talks with Israel threaten to drag Syria into renewed conflict. The EU should step in with a longer-term approach.
If Trump wants 2026 to be a year of critical minerals collaboration, he must stop imperialist rhetoric on Greenland19/01/2026 14:20:00
The US wants to establish supply chains for critical minerals free of Chinese control. Disrespecting sovereignty and international law will isolate the country from the partners it needs to achieve this ambition.