Indiana-UK: Mordaunt-Holcomb meeting, 27 April

Minister of State at the Department for International Trade, the Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP, is pleased to welcome the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, to the United Kingdom today, 27 April.

Minister Mordaunt and Governor Holcomb are pleased to announce that the UK and Indiana are in the final stages of negotiating a trade and economic development Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Building upon the strong existing relationship between the UK and Indiana, the MOU enshrines the political will on both sides to enhance bilateral cooperation across economic development and trade and investment issues in the interests of UK and Indiana business.

The MOU will have tangible benefits for both parties, aiming to remove barriers to trade and investment and increase opportunities for UK and Indiana businesses to invest and create jobs.

Building on the UK’s COP26 Presidency, we will include provisions on low emissions technology development and broad sustainability goals.

Provisions on innovation and regulatory cooperation will look to future-proof cooperation on disruptive technologies and the sharing of best practices around resilient regulatory frameworks.

A section on workforce development will aim to deliver accessible and inclusive workforce training and opportunities, acknowledging the shift towards a low carbon economy and collaborating on transitioning workers to adapt to new technologies and sustain communities.

There will be a focus across a range of priority sectors, both where the UK and Indiana already collaborate and where there is opportunity to do more.

Minister Mordaunt and Governor Holcomb note the good progress on negotiations to date, and look forward to formally signing the MOU at the Indiana Global Economic Summit in May.

They affirm their commitment to working closely with each other to implement and build upon this agreement through regular dialogue and cooperation.