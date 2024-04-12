Chatham House
India’s geopolitical heft will trump concerns over the state of democracy as it goes to the polls
EXPERT COMMENT
As Modi heads towards a third term, concerns about India’s imperfect democracy will matter less to the West than its potential as a bulwark against China.
India’s 18th general election will be the world’s largest electoral exercise and is likely to be the most expensive election ever, with estimates the cost will exceed that of the 2020 US presidential vote.
It is also extraordinary from a political perspective as it will likely entail a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a feat only achieved by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Modi’s success can be attributed to a combination of his brand, a weak and divided opposition, and creeping authoritarianism which has allowed his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to consolidate its position.
