Chatham House
|Printable version
India’s shock election result is a loss for Modi but a win for democracy
EXPERT COMMENT
The unexpected outcome of India’s election has reasserted the unpredictable nature of its politics – and the strength and resilience of its democracy.
The surprise result of India’s election has reaffirmed the unpredictable nature of Indian politics. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to achieve outright parliamentary majority, falling well-short of its 370 target (400 with coalition partners) in the 543-seat lower house of parliament (Lok Sabha). Given Modi’s central role as the face of the party during the election, the disappointing result has damaged the Modi brand.
While the BJP government had tried to leverage India’s rising global status and its Hindu nationalist credentials during the election campaign, local livelihood issues ultimately proved decisive for voters.
The BJP’s often divisive Hindutva (Hindu nationalist) rhetoric failed to resonate in large parts of the country, particularly those with a more cosmopolitan and secular outlook, and parts of the country with strong regional identities, such as the south, as well as with India’s religious minorities.
Its messaging on the economy, promoting India as the world’s fastest growing major economy, also fell flat in a country facing high levels of inequality and youth unemployment. Although India is seen as a potential beneficiary of the West’s push to de-risk or diversify supply chains away from China, manufacturing as a share of GDP has stalled while foreign investment inflows have declined.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/06/indias-shock-election-result-loss-modi-win-democracy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
After a landslide victory, global engagement is a necessity and an opportunity for Mexico’s next president06/06/2024 11:20:00
The new president will prioritize working relations with the US on issues like migration, trade and fentanyl. But proactive engagement beyond Washington is also a necessity.
An ANC–DA alliance is the outcome investors want in South Africa. But the parties see risks in partnership04/06/2024 12:10:00
The ANC is creaking at the seams and wounded by the success of Jacob Zuma’s MK. Alliance with the DA may be tricky to sell to party members.
What are the first foreign affairs questions for the new government?31/05/2024 14:20:00
The next UK government will immediately be thrust onto the world stage with NATO and European summits in July. The campaign is a distraction but there are urgent questions to answer on foreign affairs, including Gaza.
The next UK government must make productivity its top priority31/05/2024 12:20:00
Raising productivity growth is the only way the UK will be able to meet its domestic and international objectives over the long term.
A US–Saudi deal deserves its own scrutiny, regardless of Israeli normalization30/05/2024 15:10:00
Any security deal would have significant implications for both countries and the Middle East. It deserves more serious attention than it has received so far.
The ICJ and ICC put Israel on notice but cannot stop the war30/05/2024 14:20:00
Confrontation with the courts shores up Netanyahu’s supporter base – even as Israel’s international isolation deepens.
A Modi election victory will see Indian foreign policy grow more assertive – bringing risk and opportunity30/05/2024 13:10:00
India’s democratic credentials have been reaffirmed during the election cycle. But an erosion of India’s secular credentials could pose challenges for its global image.
The EU elections will challenge Macron’s leadership and influence30/05/2024 12:20:00
If his party is severely defeated at the European elections in June, the French president will find it harder than before to shape the EU’s agenda.