Individual charged with fraud over unauthorised investment scheme

The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Daniel Pugh, who is charged with one count of fraud and three offences of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

The FCA alleges that between 1 March 2019 and 31 August 2020, Mr Pugh defrauded investors out of approximately £1.3m through an unauthorised investment scheme, known as 'Imperial Investments Fund'.

Specifically, the FCA alleges that Mr Pugh:

conspired to defraud by making a number of misrepresentations regarding the interest rates offered, trading activity and profits from the scheme to those willing to invest in the scheme

carried out regulated activity in the United Kingdom, namely accepting deposits, operating a collective investment scheme and inducing people to invest, when he was not authorised by the FCA or an exempt person.

Mr Pugh was charged at Westminster Magistrates Court recently (18 July 2023). The case was sent to Southwark Crown Court, where the defendant will appear on 15 August 2023 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

