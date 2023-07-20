Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Individual charged with fraud over unauthorised investment scheme
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Daniel Pugh, who is charged with one count of fraud and three offences of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).
The FCA alleges that between 1 March 2019 and 31 August 2020, Mr Pugh defrauded investors out of approximately £1.3m through an unauthorised investment scheme, known as 'Imperial Investments Fund'.
Specifically, the FCA alleges that Mr Pugh:
- conspired to defraud by making a number of misrepresentations regarding the interest rates offered, trading activity and profits from the scheme to those willing to invest in the scheme
- carried out regulated activity in the United Kingdom, namely accepting deposits, operating a collective investment scheme and inducing people to invest, when he was not authorised by the FCA or an exempt person.
Mr Pugh was charged at Westminster Magistrates Court recently (18 July 2023). The case was sent to Southwark Crown Court, where the defendant will appear on 15 August 2023 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Notes to Editors
- Daniel Pugh (DOB 19/04/1990)
- Conspiracy to defraud is an offence under common law with a maximum sentence on conviction of 10 years’ imprisonment.
- Under Section 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), a person cannot carry on a regulated activity in the UK unless they are FCA authorised or exempt. Any person who breaches Section 19 of FSMA is committing a criminal offence for which the maximum sentence is two years’ imprisonment.
- Under Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), a person must not communicate an invitation or inducement to invest unless they are FCA authorised or the content of the communication is approved by an authorised person. Any person who breaches Section 21 of FSMA is committing a criminal offence for which the maximum sentence is two years’ imprisonment
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/individual-charged-fraud-over-unauthorised-investment-scheme
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Social media guidance set for revamp18/07/2023 10:25:00
The FCA plans to take another significant step in its work to combat illegal and non-compliant financial promotions.
Andrew and Peter Currie sentenced to a combined 8 years for fleecing consumers through Collateral P2P platform17/07/2023 14:10:00
On 14 July 2023 Peter Currie and Andrew Currie were sentenced to 5.5 years and 2.5 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering following prosecution by the FCA.
FCA fines Bastion Capital London Limited £2.5m for serious financial control failings13/07/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has fined Bastion Capital London Limited (in liquidation) £2,452,700 for serious financial crime control failings in relation to cum-ex trading. They failed to manage the risk of being used to facilitate fraudulent trading and money laundering.
The Financial Conduct Authority continues crackdown on unregistered crypto ATMs in the UK12/07/2023 10:25:00
Since the start of 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has visited and inspected 34 locations across the UK suspected of hosting crypto ATMs.
Asset managers told to review liquidity management in funds07/07/2023 10:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has reviewed liquidity management in asset managers and found that firms need to increase their focus on liquidity risk. As things stand, gaps observed in liquidity management could lead to a risk of investor harm.
Financial regulator sets out further reforms to improve markets and bolster competitiveness05/07/2023 11:20:00
The FCA has banned Paul Steel of Estate Matters Financial Ltd (EMF) from working in financial services.
FCA bans Paul Steel for unsuitable defined benefit transfer advice with £850k to be paid in redress05/07/2023 10:20:00
The FCA has banned Paul Steel of Estate Matters Financial Ltd (EMF) from working in financial services.
FCA warns insurers about support provided to struggling customers04/07/2023 10:25:00
Home and motor insurers must improve their treatment of vulnerable customers and how they handle customers claims, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority has found.