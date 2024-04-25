Individual charged with investment fraud over unauthorised multimillion pound ‘Kube Trading’ scheme

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched criminal proceedings against Lee Steven Maggs of Sittingbourne, Kent, for 2 counts of fraud and 1 count of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

Mr Maggs is alleged to have operated an unauthorised investment scheme called 'Kube Trading' which received around £2.67m from investors between 1 March 2019 and 22 January 2021.

The FCA alleges the scheme involved trading contracts for differences in foreign exchange (FX), which is a regulated activity, and that Mr Maggs concealed significant losses from investors.

It is also alleged that he defrauded investors by misrepresenting how the scheme was operated and over the handling of investor funds.

Mr Maggs appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 23 April 2024. The case was sent to Maidstone Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 May 2024.

