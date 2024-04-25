Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Individual charged with investment fraud over unauthorised multimillion pound ‘Kube Trading’ scheme
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched criminal proceedings against Lee Steven Maggs of Sittingbourne, Kent, for 2 counts of fraud and 1 count of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).
Mr Maggs is alleged to have operated an unauthorised investment scheme called 'Kube Trading' which received around £2.67m from investors between 1 March 2019 and 22 January 2021.
The FCA alleges the scheme involved trading contracts for differences in foreign exchange (FX), which is a regulated activity, and that Mr Maggs concealed significant losses from investors.
It is also alleged that he defrauded investors by misrepresenting how the scheme was operated and over the handling of investor funds.
Mr Maggs appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 23 April 2024. The case was sent to Maidstone Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 May 2024.
Notes to Editors
- Lee Steven Maggs (date of birth: 07/07/1985)
- The 3 counts are as follows:
- Carrying on regulated activity (namely managing investments) whilst unauthorised, contrary to section 19 and section 23 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
- Fraud by abuse of position, contrary to section 1 and section 4 of the Fraud Act 2006.
- Fraud by false representation, contrary to section 1 and section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.
- Offences under section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006 carry a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.
- A person cannot carry on a regulated activity in the UK unless they are FCA authorised or exempt. Breaching this requirement is a criminal offence, which carries a maximum sentence of 2 years’ imprisonment.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/individual-charged-investment-fraud-over-unauthorised-multimillion-pound-kube-trading-scheme
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA confirms anti-greenwashing guidance and proposes extending sustainability framework24/04/2024 10:25:00
Ahead of the anti-greenwashing rule coming into force on 31 May, the FCA is supporting industry with guidance to help them meet the standard.
FCA secures £533,000 to return to investors24/04/2024 09:25:00
The FCA has recovered funds from an unauthorised deposit-taking scheme operated by Bright Managment Solution Limited [sic] and others.
‘Big Tech a priority’ says FCA Chief Executive23/04/2024 10:25:00
In a speech delivered yesterday, the FCA's Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi announced the regulator's plans to examine how Big Tech firms’ unique access to large sets of data could unlock better products, more competitive prices and wider choice for consumers and businesses.
FCA sets out findings against Link Fund Solutions12/04/2024 09:25:00
Link Fund Solutions (LFS) failed to act with due skill, care and diligence in its management of the Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF), according to findings published by the FCA.
New way of paying for investment research proposed by the financial regulator10/04/2024 16:05:00
The FCA has put forward plans for a new way to pay for investment research.
Improving picture for personal finances, but many still struggling10/04/2024 11:20:00
New research from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found that while many are struggling to meet financial commitments, the picture has improved over the last year.
FCA secures £1.6m for investors from alleged unlawful investment schemes04/04/2024 15:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has secured court approval to obtain £1.6m from Argento Wealth Ltd (AWL) and its sole director Mr Daniel Willis, who promoted 2 alleged unlawful investment schemes.
Stuart Bayes found guilty of insider dealing03/04/2024 14:10:00
Mr Stuart Bayes was recently (28 March 2024) found guilty of 2 offences of insider dealing, following an 8-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).