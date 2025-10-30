Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Individual convicted and fined for data protection breach
Taunton-based Luke Coleman, aged 30, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining and the subsequent disclosure of personal data in breach of the Data Protection Act, following a prosecution by the FCA.
Coleman, who was employed by Virgin Media O2, sold confidential customer data to family friend Nicholas Harper for use in a boiler room fraud.
Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga were subsequently sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their role in a crypto scam which defrauded at least 65 investors out of £1,541,799.
Harper had earlier pleaded guilty to assisting an offence to be committed in breach of the Data Protection Act but was subsequently acquitted of conspiracy to defraud by a jury.
Coleman was suspended by his employer, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
A fine is the maximum penalty for this type of offence. Coleman was fined £384. He was ordered to pay a £38 surcharge and prosecution costs contribution of £500.
Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: 'Coleman abused his position of trust and enabled others to commit crimes which led to huge financial and emotional consequences for victims. This is our first prosecution under the Data Protection Act. Going forward, those who enable crime should be clear that we will use all of our powers to hold them to account.'
Notes to editors
- Luke Coleman’s date of birth is 7 December 1994.
- Unlawful obtaining and disclosure of personal data is a criminal offence, contrary to s.170(1) of the Data Protection Act 2018.
- Two individuals sentenced to a combined 12 years for £1.5m crypto fraud.
- Individual fined for data protection breach and acquitted of fraud offence.
- The FCA’s ScamSmart campaign provides advice on how to spot and avoid investment scams.
- Check if a financial services firm is authorised by the FCA for the services being offered using the FCA Firm Checker.
- The FCA enables a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/individual-convicted-and-fined-data-protection-breach
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA bans and fines advisor £100,281 for insider dealing24/10/2025 10:20:00
The FCA has fined Neil Sedgwick Dwane £100,281 for insider dealing and banned him from working for UK financial services.
Financial crime oversight in corporate finance firms shows gaps, says FCA20/10/2025 14:20:00
A recent survey found that two-thirds of corporate finance firms not required to submit financial crime returns may be falling short of money laundering rules.
Banks need to help 'break the spell' of romance scams20/10/2025 10:20:00
The FCA found examples of banks going to significant lengths to protect those at risk of romance fraud, but also uncovered missed opportunities to prevent these scams, which cost victims £106m last year.
FCA supports tokenisation to boost efficiency and innovation in asset management14/10/2025 11:25:00
The FCA has set out plans to support tokenisation, to drive innovation and growth in asset management.
14m unfair motor loans due compensation under FCA-proposed scheme08/10/2025 14:15:00
Payouts on an expected 14m unfair motor finance agreements could start next year, under an industry-wide compensation scheme proposed by the FCA.
Daniel Pugh sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for £1.3m Ponzi scheme07/10/2025 16:20:00
Daniel Pugh has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison for running a £1.3m Ponzi scheme, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Regulators join forces to tackle poor claims management practices07/10/2025 10:25:00
The FCA, Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) are joining together to tackle misleading advertising and inadequate information provided by some claims management companies (CMCs) and law firms working on motor finance claims, and the risk that excessive fees are charged to clients.
Individual fined for data protection breach and acquitted of fraud offence22/09/2025 15:25:00
An individual has been convicted for breaching the Data Protection Act, but acquitted of fraud and unauthorised business offences, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Over 270,000 motorists to receive £200m in motor insurance compensation after insurers improve their claims processes22/09/2025 10:25:00
Motor insurers have changed their settlement and compensation practices after the FCA found some insurers had short-changed customers on stolen or written off vehicle claims.