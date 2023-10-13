Indo-Pacific Minister boosts climate and technology collaboration with India

Focus on climate and technology cooperation as UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan visits India.

Minister for the Indo-Pacific will unveil UK-India tech initiative in Chennai in boost to environmental collaboration.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will launch new smart tech project and visit ocean technology centre, in trip focused on climate innovation.

Visiting the state-of-the-art Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Shipyard, Minister Trevelyan will discuss the electrification of naval fleets and closer maritime security ties.

Announcing two new technology initiatives, aimed at improving quality of life and enhancing action on climate change, UK Minister for the Indo Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan will arrive in Chennai, Southern India today (13 October). The visit will strengthen the UK’s bilateral ties with India by deepening environmental cooperation and exploring cutting edge technologies, including on climate innovation.

During the three-day trip from 13 to 15 October, the Minister will announce two new technology partnerships with India that respond to global sustainability challenges. The projects will boost joint UK-India business innovation, crucial to the Prime Minister’s priority of growing the UK’s economy.

Minister Trevelyan will visit the National Institute of Ocean Technology for insights into India’s deep-sea programs, marine systems, and vessel management. The Minister will then meet Tamil Nadu’s Environment Forest and Climate Change Secretary and learn about UK’s partnership with Tamil Nadu on climate, including the Climate Compatible Growth Programme. At Anna University’s Climate Studio, the Minister will see the unique climate modelling systems on weather forecasting and rainfall prediction.

To reaffirm the UK’s commitment to regional security, Minister Trevelyan will tour Indian manufacturing company Larsen and Toubro’s state-of-the art Shipyard at Kattuppalli. Last year the UK and India formed an Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership (EPCP), bringing together expertise from the Royal Navy and UK industry with that of the Indian Navy and Larsen and Toubro. The partnership will be at the centre of industry innovation on the electrification of warships.

Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

“The UK and India are close partners, joining together our unique expertise to work towards a shared goal: increasing security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our collaboration on a range of issues, including climate change, technology and maritime security, is crucial for addressing global challenges and building a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Minister Trevelyan will launch the UK supported “Smart district” project, alongside Tamil Nadu’s IT Minister, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. This initiative will help respond to global sustainability challenges, by piloting the placement of sensors throughout the district to collect real-time data on water and waste management, and environmental quality. These sensors will identify patterns and trends to help inform decision making on resource allocation and management.

Returning to Chennai, the Minister will speak to Chevening alumni working in gender and women’s participation.

Minister Trevelyan’s visit forms part of UK’s long-term commitment to the region. Ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific is a key priority for the UK, which is reflected in recent visits to the region by the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

During a visit to the G20 in India last month, the Prime Minister strengthened regional trade ties and forged new partnerships to deliver jobs, growth and security for the British people. In meetings with India’s Prime Minister Modi, the leaders reflected on the close and growing ties between the UK and India, exemplified in the ‘living bridge’ between our people.