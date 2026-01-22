Indra Group awarded seven-year contract to operate TfL's Oyster and Contactless system

Indra Group awarded seven-year contract with an option to extend it by a further three years, and then two further one-year extensions, to operate TfL's revenue collection system

Indra will manage the revenue collection system for TfL, including the operation, maintenance, development, enhancement and expansion of the Oyster and contactless ticketing systems, and the management of TfL's Oyster retail agent network and services

More than 90 per cent of Tube and bus journeys are now made using a contactless or Oyster card, with TfL's contactless network to expand further to more stations across the southeast throughout 2026

New contract will also see innovations made to TfL's iconic Oyster system, which has expanded massively since first launched in 2003

Indra has completed more than 2,500 mobility projects in more than 100 cities worldwide

Transport for London (TfL) yesterday (Wednesday 21 January) confirmed that Indra Group has been awarded a seven-year contract to operate TfL's revenue collection systems, including the contactless and Oyster ticketing system.

The contract, which was competitively tendered, will see Indra handle the operation, maintenance, development, enhancement and expansion of TfL's revenue collection system. This system is used by millions of customers across London and the southeast every day, allowing them to travel seamlessly across the city to work, school, leisure or visit friends and family.

Indra has undertaken more than 2,500 mobility projects worldwide. More than 100 cities around the world have relied on Indra's solutions to make their mobility more efficient, connected, safe and sustainable. In London, more than 90 per cent of Tube and bus journeys are now made using a contactless or Oyster card. This contract will ensure this system remains accessible to all, including those from overseas with contactless cards or mobile devices, while also supporting customers by allowing them to see their journey history and apply for refunds where necessary as simply as possible.

Through the life of the contract, Indra will work with TfL and other key stakeholders, including the Greater London Authority, Department for Transport (DfT) and bus and rail operators to support improvements to the system and further expansions of the contactless ticketing system. TfL is currently working with the DfT to expand pay as you go with contactless to further stations across the southeast. Last year, 30 stations gained pay as you go with contactless for the first time and a further 20 stations due to go live in 2026, with the potential for more stations to benefit from the simple and convenient ticketing technology in future years.

As part of the new contract, Indra will also work with TfL to further improve the Oyster card system, which is more than 20 years old, to bring it further in-line with the contactless ticketing system. By introducing an account-based ticketing system onto the Oyster card, customers will have even greater flexibility, ensuring the most beneficial fare is applied for the journeys made. In addition, this could potentially mean customers being able to load an Oyster card onto a mobile phone, as well as potentially further innovative enhancements, in the future.

In the coming months, Indra will work with Cubic Transport Systems, who have operated the Oyster and Contactless system since it launched, to ensure a smooth transition of the current services and systems to Indra. This carefully managed process will ensure that customers are not impacted as these systems are transferred. A number of Cubic Transportation Systems staff working under the current contract will also transfer over to Indra, where applicable, as part of this transition period.

Shashi Verma, Director of Technology Strategy and Revenue at TfL, said: "Millions of journeys are made on our public transport system every day, and it is vital that customers can trust the ticketing system to ensure they are charged the correct fare. We look forward to working with Indra group on the next evolution of our Oyster and contactless ticketing system.

"I also want to thank everyone at Cubic Transportation Systems for their work and innovation in delivering, maintaining and improving the Oyster and contactless system over the past decades. The hard work and innovation by Cubic helped make the system as instantly recognisable and successful as it is."

Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group, said: "We feel very proud to become Transport for London's technological partner for such an ambitious and transformational project for the transportation of London, a global flagship, a leader in the field and an example of innovative and sustainable mobility for the rest of the world's metropolises. We're ready and eager to take on the challenge with responsibility, with a view to exceeding customer expectations and helping improve mobility for everyone living in or visiting the UK capital."

The Contract is valued at £587.6 million (€678 million), an amount that could be increased to more than £987 million (€1.139 billion), and will run initially for seven years with an option to extend it by a further three years, and then two further one-year extensions.

The contract will see Indra handle the operation, maintenance, development, enhancement and expansion of TfL's revenue collection system, which includes:

Front Office: ticket gates, retail and validation devices used by customers to purchase and validate travel products and access the transport network, as well as associated network equipment and revenue inspection devices;

Data Landing: the systems that passes data bi-directionally between the front office and the back office;

Back Office: the systems that manage the various magnetic stripe and smart card transactions, customer accounts, billing, and settlement processes except for third level support for contactless which is undertaken by TfL;

Retail Network: the retail devices at Oyster Ticket Stops, management of the network of Oyster Ticket Stops, Oyster card enablement and management of bulk ticket sales; and

Systems Integration: the operational and technical integration of modules of the system, the safe introduction of new or changed technologies and services, ongoing activities to identify and address obsolescence, and to manage faults and incidents as they should occur in day-to-day operation of the system

Information regarding Indra Group Mobility Business

Indra Group (www.indracompany.com) is a holding company that fosters technological progress. At the close of the 2024 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €4.843 billion and had a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

The new contract commenced on 15 January 2026. It marks the beginning of the transition period between both suppliers, which will extend beyond the current revenue collection contract end date of the 15 August 2026.